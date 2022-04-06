Young hiker falls at Hong Kong’s famed Lion Rock, injures head

A 32-year-old male hiker sustained head, hand and foot injuries after falling from a height on Lion Rock, a popular hiking spot in Hong Kong.

The man’s friend notified police around 2.15pm on Tuesday (April 5).

He told authorities the victim was trying to climb the mountain with a rope but slipped and fell to a hillside below.

Emergency personnel later arrived at the scene and sent the man, who was conscious, to Pamela Youde Nethersole Eastern Hospital by helicopter for treatment.

Standing at 495 meters, Lion Rock in north Kowloon is the 52nd highest peak in Hong Kong.

PHOTO: Winson Wong Hiking accidents have become more common in recent years, with more Hongkongers heading outdoors to get some exercise and fresh air during the coronavirus pandemic.

According to statistics from the Fire Services Department, there were 951 cases involving mountain rescues in 2021, a rise of 58 per cent from 602 a year before.

In 2016, a male hiker in his 30s fell to his death from a cliff on Lion Rock. Witnesses said he was trying to take a photograph while standing on the edge. Firefighters found his body 400 metres below the cliff.

Standing at 495 metres, Lion Rock in north Kowloon is the 52nd highest peak in Hong Kong.

ALSO READ: Influencer, 32, plunges to her death while taking photo at Hong Kong waterfall

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.