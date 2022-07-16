'Young masters': Little boys captivate China with amazing calligraphy skills

Two calligraphers in China, just three and eight years old, have astounded people with their mastery of the ancient and highly skilled art form.

A series of videos featuring three-year-old Gao Yubo and his eight-year-old cousin Gao Yuxuan, from Qiqihar in Heilongjiang, northeastern China, practising calligraphy with large writing brushes went viral on mainland social media this month.

The mother of three-year-old Yubo, surnamed Miao, said her son and Yuxuan began to do calligraphy after being influenced by some family members who also practised the art form.

Videos posted by Miao on Douyin reveal that she and her husband have been teaching Yubo calligraphy since not long after he was born.

PHOTO: Douyin

"The youngsters learned how to write calligraphy by mimicking us adults because both Yuxuan's parents and my husband and I are calligraphers," Miao said, in an interview with Sohu Video.

"To them, it might feel like playing a game."

Miao said her son occasionally gets up at midnight to do calligraphy because of his passion for it.

"He once got up at midnight to use the bathroom and then decided to practise calligraphy," Miao said. "He then went directly to pick up the brush and began writing, and told us that he would go to sleep after finishing writing a character."

"He began learning how to hold a calligraphy writing brush at the age of one and can now write hundreds of Chinese characters," Miao wrote in the caption for one post.

However, Miao said that she and her husband only let the child practise for 10 minutes a day rather than pressuring him to learn.

"The child practises calligraphy on his own accord; we don't make him do it for a certain period of time every day," she said.

The two boys' incredible calligraphy skills have astonished many people, who have applauded them for their work and advanced writing styles

PHOTO: Douyin

Yubo has learned and progressed quickly, and according to Miao, after observing his parents write one or two times, Yubo would then imitate them.

Even though Yubo has shown potential for writing calligraphy, Miao stated that whether he chooses to pursue a career as a professional calligrapher will depend on how hard he works.

"Anyone who simply relies on talent won't be able to advance far in the calligraphy field," Miao said.

"The baby is calm and relaxed, and each move reflects the master manner," one person commented. "It's a gift engraved in the genes."

Another jokingly wrote: "Are you tired, master? Let me prepare some milk formula for you."

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.