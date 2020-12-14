Younger patients warned as Covid-19 kills Hong Kong woman, 42

A previously healthy 42-year-old woman has died from Covid-19, making her one of the youngest coronavirus fatalities in Hong Kong, as 95 new infections were confirmed on Sunday (Dec 13).

Among the latest cases, 41 were untraceable – the most since the start of the fourth wave of infections in the middle of last month – and three were imported. Around 70 people also tested preliminary-positive for the coronavirus.

Hong Kong has now recorded 7,541 confirmed infections, with 117 related deaths.

A “small outbreak” emerged at Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge port facilities and clusters in two coronavirus-hit residential blocks continued to grow, officials said, as the finance chief warned the city had to remain vigilant against the threat next year despite the arrival of vaccines.

The 42-year-old died on Saturday night after being admitted to Queen Elizabeth Hospital’s intensive care unit last Sunday suffering from a fever, cough and shortness of breath. The woman, who had been feeling unwell since December 3, was later confirmed to be infected with the coronavirus.

Her death came less than two weeks after a chronically ill 38-year-old man became the city’s youngest Covid-19 victim.

A 97-year-old patient who previously tested preliminary-positive and died in the early hours of Saturday was also confirmed as infected.

Generally, Covid-19 was more likely to kill older people and those with underlying illnesses. But Dr Sara Ho Yuen-ha, a chief manager at the Hospital Authority, said the death of relatively young Covid-19 patients who did not have chronic illnesses was also seen in countries such as Italy and Britain.

“It’s not common, but it’s not that rare,” she said.

“I would recommend those who develop symptoms attend the doctor for a check-up and treatment as soon as possible. Because you never know who will deteriorate rapidly, and everyone’s susceptibility is different.”

Professor David Hui Shu-cheong, an expert in respiratory medicine from Chinese University who advises the government on its Covid-19 response, said younger patients could be suffering serious complications because of a delay in seeking treatment.

“If a patient is only sent to hospital after resting at home for a few days, antiviral medication might not be that effective,” Hui said, adding that the virus could also trigger inflammation in the body.

“Don’t assume your infection must be mild if you are young.”

As the fourth wave of infections rages on, Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po urged the public to stay cautious even with the prospect of coronavirus jabs arriving as early as next month.

“While the vaccine can prevent serious symptoms if someone gets infected with the coronavirus, it cannot eliminate the risk of infection completely,” he wrote on his official blog.

“Therefore, a more cautious expectation is that even with the addition of vaccines as an important tool to fight the pandemic, we still cannot be complacent next year.”

Professor Keiji Fukuda, head of the University of Hong Kong’s school of public health and also a government adviser on Covid-19, said the availability of multiple vaccines, announced by the city’s leader on Friday, was good news but the jabs alone would not stop the virus’ spread.

“Individuals will still need to take additional measures – for example, staying at home when one is sick and coughing to reduce the chances of spreading infection to others,” he said.

While the vaccine from mainland Chinese firm Sinovac Biotech, one of the two types secured by the government, met with scepticism from some doctors as phase-three clinical trial data was not yet available, Fukuda said there were no “head-to-head comparisons” to see which shot worked best.

“For this current period where we have a crisis to try and end, it is far more important to get vaccinated when you can than to worry or try to guess whether one vaccine platform appears better than another,” he said, adding that concerns over potential side effects were legitimate but should not be exaggerated.

He believed Hong Kong had “an excellent likelihood” of allowing all residents to get vaccinated in the coming year.

Health officials, meanwhile, also said that as many as four cleaners at the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge port – one of two border crossings still operating with the mainland – were infected.

“There appears to be a small outbreak, involving three to four people. We are still looking into how many people need to be quarantined,” said Dr Chuang Shuk-kwan, head of the communicable disease branch of the Centre for Health Protection.

The first cleaner began feeling unwell on December 2 and last worked at the facility on December 5. Chuang said transmission might have occurred among the workers.

“As they work together, there will naturally be some interactions between them, while they could also have shared some facilities there,” she said.

Existing clusters at two housing estates continued to grow, while another may have emerged in a third building at Choi Wan Estate in Ngau Chi Wan.

At least four people from three flats at Ming Lai House, including two homes on the same floor, have been found to be infected, including one of Sunday’s confirmed cases. Virus testing bottles would be distributed to residents there to identify if there were more cases.

Chuang said environmental contamination was common at premises infected people visited.

“Just as a precautionary measure, [we will see] whether there is any significant or heavy environmental contamination, [which] might be caused by any structural problems, things like that,” she said, adding that residents from the block would also be tested.

Block 6 of the Richland Gardens housing estate in Kowloon Bay reported four more cases. All were linked to D flats in the block. One more infection was also logged on the fifth floor of Block 8 of Kwai Shing West Estate in Kwai Chung.

These five cases were among the seven new infections linked to the dancing venue cluster, which has grown to more than 720 patients.

Chuang said residents in the two blocks would be issued with a second testing order later this week.

“This is to [identify] infected people with long incubation periods,” Chuang said.

Dozens of people from Haven of Hope Sau Mau Ping Day Activity Centre and Hostel would be put under quarantine after a worker tested preliminary-positive.

Queen Mary Hospital apologised after a drainage leak from an isolation ward with Covid-19 patients caused water seepage on the ceiling of another ward. While droplets fell on a patient’s leg, the hospital’s infection control experts deemed the risk to be low.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.