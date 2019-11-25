On your mark, get set, stiletto: Race runners in China compete in high heels

Participants in heels run in the Sixth High-heel Running Race held Nov 22 to 24 in Mexin Wine Town of Fuling district, Chongqing.
PHOTO: China Daily/Asia News Network
Deng Rui
China Daily/Asia News Network

A special race for participants in high heels was held Friday to Sunday in Mexin Wine Town in the Fuling district of Southwest China's Chongqing municipality.

All participants, aged 18 to 50, were classified into groups and had to wear heels measuring at least 7 centimeters. This was the first year the event was open to males.

Other events include the high-heel 100-meter dash, couple's relay, girlfriend relay, the high-heel barrier race and high-heel mountaineering running.

The male and female winners of the high-heel 100-meter dash will receive 10,000 yuan (S$1,900) in cash each.

About 1,000 people from home and abroad signed up for the competition, including individuals and running groups from Chongqing and nearby regions and 70 foreign teachers and students from Yangtze Normal University.

"Oh my god it's not comfortable, but it's very, very interesting! In my country there's no such competition," said Derbe Roba Danghe from Ethiopia, who had just finished running.

This year marked the sixth consecutive race. Organizers said the event is held not only for fun, but to raise people's health awareness.

More about
china Competition

TRENDING

After a weekend spent hate-watching Singapore Social, here’s what netizens have to say
After a weekend spent hate-watching Singapore Social, here’s what netizens have to say
Shoppers split on whether Orchard Christmas light-up is merry or muted
Shoppers split on whether Orchard Christmas light-up is merry or muted
Birthday girl, friends held by cops for 14 hours over white powder in hotel room
Birthday girl, friends held by cops for 14 hours over white powder in hotel room
Ship with 14,600 sheep aboard capsizes off Romania
Ship with 14,600 sheep aboard capsizes off Romania
Miss Universe Thailand to wow fans during final with Ghost Festival costume
Miss Universe Thailand to wow fans during final with Ghost Festival costume
Remember her? Stephen Chow&#039;s CJ7 co-star is all grown up
Remember her? Stephen Chow's CJ7 co-star is all grown up
K-pop star Goo Hara found dead at home
K-pop star Goo Hara found dead at home
Gossip mill: Nicholas Tse and Eason Chan &#039;chased away&#039; by shop owner - and other entertainment news this week
Gossip mill: Nicholas Tse and Eason Chan 'chased away' by shop owner - and other entertainment news this week
10 signs your husband is cheating, according to a former mistress
10 signs your husband is cheating, according to a former mistress
Hong Kong man, 43, arrested over photos of elite &#039;Flying Tigers&#039; police squad in action near PolyU clash
Hong Kong man, 43, arrested over photos of elite 'Flying Tigers' police squad in action near PolyU clash
Just the tip: Singapore Social on Netflix
Just the tip: Should you watch Netflix's Singapore Social?
Hong Kong democrats score landslide victory in local elections amid record voter turnout
Hong Kong democrats score landslide victory in local elections amid record voter turnout

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

McDonald&#039;s Thailand serves up brown sugar bubble milk tea floats, only till Jan 14
McDonald's Thailand serves up brown sugar bubble milk tea floats, only till Jan 14
We&#039;ve got the secrets to make a vacation more affordable (or even free)!
We've got the secrets to make a vacation more affordable (or even free)!
10 best thanksgiving buffets and more to book ASAP this November 2019 in Singapore
10 best thanksgiving buffets and more to book ASAP this November 2019 in Singapore
Best spas in Bangkok for massages, facials, skin care, and all-round pampering
Best spas in Bangkok for massages, facials, skin care, and all-round pampering

Home Works

House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
House tour: A sleek 5-room HDB flat with futuristic elements in Redhill
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
Moving into your own house? Here are 5 things you need to set aside extra money for
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO
8 unconventional layouts for your 2-room BTO

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Owner of salon behind $4,799 package defends incident, customer&#039;s daughter explains Facebook post
Owner of salon behind $4,799 package defends incident, customer's daughter explains Facebook post
Waitresses in Bangkok fined for serving customers in &#039;naked&#039; apron uniforms
Waitresses in Bangkok fined for serving customers in 'naked' apron uniforms
Malaysian influencer disappointed with Malay men after kopitiam first dates
Malaysian influencer disappointed with Malay men after kopitiam first dates
Simplicity draws first week&#039;s winners of Total Defence logo competition
Simplicity draws first week's winners of Total Defence logo competition

SERVICES