On your mark, get set, stiletto: Race runners in China compete in high heels

A special race for participants in high heels was held Friday to Sunday in Mexin Wine Town in the Fuling district of Southwest China's Chongqing municipality.

All participants, aged 18 to 50, were classified into groups and had to wear heels measuring at least 7 centimeters. This was the first year the event was open to males.

Other events include the high-heel 100-meter dash, couple's relay, girlfriend relay, the high-heel barrier race and high-heel mountaineering running.

The male and female winners of the high-heel 100-meter dash will receive 10,000 yuan (S$1,900) in cash each.

About 1,000 people from home and abroad signed up for the competition, including individuals and running groups from Chongqing and nearby regions and 70 foreign teachers and students from Yangtze Normal University.

"Oh my god it's not comfortable, but it's very, very interesting! In my country there's no such competition," said Derbe Roba Danghe from Ethiopia, who had just finished running.

This year marked the sixth consecutive race. Organizers said the event is held not only for fun, but to raise people's health awareness.