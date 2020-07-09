Zero new virus cases in Beijing for 2 days in a row

Beijing reported no new confirmed local cases of Covid-19 on Tuesday, which means the city had zero new cases for two days in a row, said Xu Hejian, spokesman for the municipal government, at a news conference on Wednesday.

No new suspected or asymptomatic cases were reported, and 13 people were discharged from the hospital after recovery on Tuesday, according to Pang Xinghuo, deputy head of the Beijing Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

From June 11 to July 7, the city reported 335 confirmed local cases, of whom 307 are still hospitalized and 28 were discharged from the hospital after recovery, Pang said.

There were 31 asymptomatic cases under medical observation, according to the Beijing Municipal Health Commission.

By Wednesday, there was one community that was designated high-risk, with 18 others deemed medium-and low-risk citywide.

According to the center, 47 communities in 11 districts in the city have found confirmed Covid-19 cases since June 11. At the peak, there were five high-risk communities and 39 medium-risk communities.

According to the national standard, cities, counties and districts with no active cases or with no new infections in the past 14 days are categorized as low-risk; those with new infections in the past 14 days and fewer than 50 cumulative confirmed cases, or with over 50 cumulative confirmed cases but without a concentrated outbreak in the past 14 days, are categorized as medium-risk.

