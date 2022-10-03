Zhou Guanyu can be Formula One star 'for sure', says Alfa Romeo boss, as Chinese driver takes Singapore spotlight

After taking the spotlight in Singapore, Zhou Guanyu’s Alfa Romeo boss believes that the Chinese rookie can become a household name in Formula One.

The 23-year-old was the centre of attention at promotional events and on track at Marina Bay Circuit, but his weekend ultimately ended in disappointment when he crashed out of the race.

“Yeah for sure,” Frederic Vasseur told the Post, when asked if Zhou could become a star of the sport, however. “He’s a very nice guy, very popular. I think that he has a good relationship with everybody.

“The results are coming and everything is going in the right direction. We always need to have a better result in sport but I am pleased with the current situation.”

Nothing has spelled out Zhou’s star power more this season than his reception in Singapore, where he has been taken to heart by locals.

“Even for me when I was signing autographs, I don’t understand Chinese but I understand even sometimes they are speaking about Zhou. I can imagine I am not Frederic Vasseur, I am the boss of Zhou,” he said.

“I’m pleased, it’s part of our job to help Zhou to become more popular for everybody. It’s important for the team, for F1, for our partners and on this side we are doing it the right way.”

Zhou has certainly felt the love in the Lion City.

“It feels like a home race,” he told the Post before the Grand Prix. “I wouldn’t say here is a home race, but we have a lot of people living here from China, and it’s great to see a lot of fans – at least more than 50 per cent – speaking Chinese.

“It’s something I’ve never experienced in my career so far. It’s been quite crazy – we went to an activity event on Wednesday and the whole shopping centre was so busy after as well, even when I tried to get back to my shuttle.

“It’s nice to see the support they are giving and I’ll carry on to make them proud.”

Vasseur was delighted to tie Zhou down to a contract extension, which was announced after his 10th-placed finish at the Italian Grand Prix – a result that secured the team’s first point since June.

“We took time. but we had discussions with Zhou and the team a couple of weeks ago to go in this directions,” Vasseur said. “Everybody is more than pleased to work with Zhou – on this side it’s a very welcome decision.

“On the performance side he did very well in Monza, just to validate the situation, but it’s a positive for the team. We are more than happy with him. To keep him is a positive for everybody and we can have a good dynamic.”

Vasseur admitted that he had been pleasantly surprised by Zhou’s performances in what is his rookie F1 campaign, with six points from 16 races helping the team into sixth place in the Constructors Championship.

“It’s not that I was surprised from the performance, but I was a bit surprised that the performance could come so early,” Vasseur said. “Now for sure we have to improve, that’s racing.

“But the dynamic is there, the motivation is there. We can expect to get better results in the future. We are working very well together. He is working well together with Valtteri and the dynamic is with us.

“It’s a bit like mayonnaise – sometimes it’s working, sometimes it’s not and you don’t know why. The advantage with Zhou and Valtteri [Bottas, his Alfa Romeo teammate], the feeling is good with each of them and the team.

“We can have very straightforward discussions. It’s part of the good performance of the team. It’s important to work in a positive atmosphere.”

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.