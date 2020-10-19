Zoo worker killed at Shanghai Wild Animal Park

Shanghai Wild Animal Park said that a worker at the park died Saturday after being attacked by bears in the wild animal area where visitors are only allowed inside vehicles.

The animal breeder was in the area to do his job, according to the public notice on the zoo's official website dated Sunday.

The wild animal area was closed immediately after the incident occurred; the zoo did not say when it would reopen.

The zoo said in the notice that it grieved over the death of the worker, an animal breeder, and apologised for any uneasy feelings visitors might have experienced.

The zoo also said it will collaborate with relevant authorities to investigate the incident and will take the initiative to deal with the aftermath.

"We'll learn a tough lesson from the tragedy and further strengthen safety management in all aspects," the zoo said.