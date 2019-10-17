MP Louis Ng teases mane event in Yishun after netizens cry foal over viral horse sighting

Ilyas Sholihyn
Ilyas Sholihyn
Yishun’s a district known for the wild wild west antics that (for some reason) takes place yonder frequently, but nobody expected it to be a literal one-horse town. 

Netizens jockeyed for pole position in the comments section of a viral Facebook post yesterday (Oct 16) made by a man who goes by the name of Honda William. The pictures who posted were surreal, to say the least — a horse being led through a carpark in the middle of an HDB estate. How’s that for actual horsepower? 

The equine sighting took place in Yishun, the “best place to stay” for being an “adventures town”, noted Honda. The steed had been led down from a truck (they really got the horses in the back!) and brought somewhere unknown, with Honda having no idea why it was there in the first place. 

But pictures gotta be taken for the social media clout, of course. 

Yishun got horses to play 😂 Yishun is really a best place to stay..😂 adventures town ❤️

Posted by Honda William on Tuesday, October 15, 2019

Netizens and Yishun neighbours alike expressed their confusion at the scene, though some reasoned that it’s just another day in siao lang town

PHOTO: Facebook screengrab

Louis Ng — Member of Parliament for Nee Soon, vocal lover of animals and animal welfare — assured that the horse is part of an “awesome community project” that’ll be announced soon in November. 

PHOTO: Facebook screengrab

Another commenter pointed out that it could be part of a horse-based therapy programme by local charity Equal Ark. According to the organisation, equine-assisted learning helps develop social-emotional skills among people, including the elderly with clinical depression and dementia.

PHOTO: Facebook screengrab

Wholesome horseplay, indeed. Yee (and I cannot stress this enough) haw!

