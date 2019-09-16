120 million workers around the world need reskilling as result of automation: Study

As many as 120 million workers from the world's 12 largest economies, including Indonesia, may need to participate in re-skilling programmes in the next three years as a result of automation enabled by artificial intelligence (AI), according to a recent study.

The study released by technology giant IBM's Institute for Business Value found that it would take 10 times longer compared to in the last four years to close a skills gap through employee training because of the new skills requirements.

The study, which involved 5,670 businesspeople in 48 countries, said that last year, the top two skills sought were behavioural, namely a willingness to be flexible, agile and adaptable to change and time management skills.

Meanwhile, in 2016, businesspeople ranked technical core capabilities for science, technology, engineering and mathematics, as well as basic computer and software knowledge, as the top two skills, signifying the rapid change in skills requirement.