2 MacBook Pros with Mini-LED and new design said to be coming in 2021

Apple is expected to announce two MacBook Pros with Mini-LED next year and a more affordable MacBook Air with Mini-LED in 2022.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple's transition to Mini-LED will happen faster than initially estimated.

While Kuo initially predicted that Apple would ship between two to three million units with Mini-LED in 2021, he has revised his estimates to between 10 million and 12 million units.

For 2022, shipments are estimated to be between 25 million to 28 million units, up from his initial estimates of four to five million.

The revised estimates are based on the cost savings over the next two years for Mini-LED display, and the better-than-expected adoption rate of Mini-LED panels in the MacBook lineup.

Kuo says there will be two MacBook Pros with Mini-LED and an all-new form factor design next year. A 'more affordable new MacBook Air' with Mini-LED is also said to be planned for 2022.

Kuo added that Apple is likely to launch 2 or 3 new chargers next year.