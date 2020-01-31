The 2020 emoji list adds Asian essentials: Bubble tea and slippers

Looks like somebody took notice of Malaysia's obsession over bubble tea, as the beverage has made it to this year's new emoji list.

Unicode Consortium has selected 117 emoji characters for Emoji 13.0, which is expected to be available on most platforms by the middle of this year.

The new list will introduce 62 new emoji characters and 55 gender and skin-tone variants.

In its announcement, the Consortium showed sample images as a guide for vendors.

Some of the emoji characters that you can look forward to are a host of creepy crawlies from cockroach and flies to earthworms, and even ninjas and selipar jepun.

As the Consortium is making an effort to be gender inclusive, there will also be Ms Santa.

Note: The emoji characters may look different depending on, for example, if you are viewing them from an iOS or Android device