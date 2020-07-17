5 things we know so far about the Samsung Galaxy Note20

Q3 is typically the peak season for flagship phone launches and Samsung usually leads the pack with its Galaxy Unpacked event.

There have been numerous reports, leaks and rumours on what Samsung is going to announce.

So here's what we know so far:

1. Two models. Or more?

The Galaxy Note10 lineup consists of two models, the Galaxy Note10 and Note10+. Therefore, it's safe to assume that there will be two new Galaxy Note20 models coming next month.

The first hint appeared in early April when Geekbench 5 labelled a new Samsung phone with the model number SM-N986U.

This appears to tally with the serial number of the Note10+ 5G variant, which suggests that there will be a 5G model of the Galaxy Note20+ (which could also debut as the Note20 Ultra).

Considering that not all countries support 5G networks at the moment, there is a possibility of 4G variants being launched in some markets.

2. Design

The design is expected to remain largely unchanged.

Leaked real-world photos of the Galaxy Note20+/Ultra show a hole-punch cutout at the top of the display and very slim bezels on the side.

The S Pen slot and bottom speaker are also said to be relocated to the left side of the charging port.

The rear camera bump is significantly larger than any on the existing Galaxy flagship phones, and is in line with the leaked official press image of the device.

3. Camera upgrades

Purported press image of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20. PHOTO: Twitter/ishanagarwal24

The huge camera bump on the rear is likely to house some impressive hardware.

Rumours suggest that the Note20 will have a 12MP wide lens, 64MP telephoto lens and 12MP ultra-wide lens, while the Note20+/Ultra will have a 108MP wide lens, 12MP telephoto lens, 12MP ultra-wide lens and a laser autofocus module.

The Time-of-Flight (ToF) appears to be replaced by the laser autofocus module so as to address the autofocus issues that plagued the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

While the Galaxy S20 Ultra made headlines with the 100X Space Zoom, the Galaxy Note20 models are not expected to sport the feature. The Galaxy Note20+/Ultra may support hybrid zoom of up to 50X.

4. Bigger display with 120Hz refresh rate for one model

One of the two upcoming Galaxy Note20 models is expected to have a bigger display.

Ross Young, the founder and CEO of Display Supply Chain Consultants, wrote that the Galaxy Note20 will have a 6.42-inch display (similar to the Galaxy Note10) and the Galaxy Note20+/Ultra will come with a 6.87-inch screen (slightly bigger than the 6.8-inch Galaxy Note10+).

Purported render of the higher-end model also shows a 6.9-inch display.

In terms of resolution, the Note20 is likely to be Full HD while the Note20+/Ultra is rumoured to have 1440p resolution.

Both screens will be OLED with LTPO technology for better power efficiency.

The Note20+/Ultra is likely to support 120Hz refresh rate although Samsung is reportedly enabling the feature to run even at QHD resolution.

5. Launch event & retail availability

PHOTO: Samsung

The Galaxy Unpacked event is confirmed to be held online on August 5, 10pm (SGT).

As with the leaked press images of the device, the teaser suggests a new mystic bronze colour option coming to the Galaxy Note20 lineup.

If history is any indication, pre-orders should start soon after the event. Retail availability of the Galaxy Note20 models is reportedly set for August 21, which gives room for a two-week pre-order period for the devices.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.