5 Twitter tips to make the internet safer

To mark Safer Internet Day on Feb 9, Twitter has offered five steps to enjoy a safer experience:

Activate two-factor authentication

For the most secure experience on Twitter, turn on Login Verification and Password Reset Verifications.

After you enable this feature, you will need your password, along with a secondary login method – a code, a login confirmation via an app, or a physical security key.

This can be enabled in the Security section of your account settings.

Protect your tweets

By default all of your Tweets are public but you can choose to protect your Tweets in settings.

Be mindful of sharing personal information such as details about your home or family.

If you're Tweeting pictures with children, consider putting an emoji over their face.

Advanced filter setting

Advanced filter settings allow you to disable notifications from certain types of accounts that you'd like to avoid.

In addition, if your account receives a lot of sudden attention, we may insert a notification in your Notifications tab inviting you to adjust these filters to give you more control over what you see.

Location sharing

Think before you post information that could reveal your location.

Information that could identify your home, office address or where your children go to school should be avoided.

How to report content

It can be distressing to receive unsolicited Tweets that are unkind or abusive - report it to Twitter (you can report Tweets, accounts, Lists and Direct Messages).

That way, you are also doing a favour for the Twitter community at large.