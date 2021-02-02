5 viral social media challenges to take on during lockdown - the TikTok and Instagram games keeping us sane

Many of us have found new ways to push our limits, or simply to entertain ourselves, while being socially isolated during the coronavirus pandemic.

Social media feeds on platforms such as Instagram and TikTok have been flooded with online challenges both hardcore and fun.

Beware, though, as some of these virtual exercises are not for everyone and can pose risks. For instance, a 10-year-old Italian girl was found dead recently after taking part in one that went horribly wrong.

Choosing the right challenge, and one that’s safe, can help us engage with friends and family and make a difficult period a bit more bearable. Here are five you might want to consider.

#30DayFitnessChallenge or #30DayYogaChallenge

“Stay healthy” was probably one of the most frequently used greetings and wishes for everyone in 2020. To kick-start 2021, take part in home yoga and fitness challenges. These remain the best way to take your mind off the coronavirus and indulge your love of exercise.

The 30-day challenge can also help motivate those who are less committed to exercising, as it gives you a daily taste of small successes while keeping the challenge going. Sharing before and after photos with your friends can also give yourself a sense of accomplishment after the challenge.

The flip side of doing these challenges at home is not having professional support from a teacher to check you are doing the poses safely and correctly. Starting with entry-level poses or attend an online class – highly recommended for those who have just begun exercising.

#BussItChallenge

Celebrities like Chloe Bailey have also taken part in the #bussitchallenge.

PHOTO: TikTok/Chloe Bailey

This challenge is one of the latest trends to have taken social media by storm, and has garnered more than 200,000 posts on Instagram. Celebrities such as Chloe Bailey and Jordyn Woods have also taken part.

The challenge sees people in casual clothes or their pyjamas dancing to US rapper Nelly’s Hot in Herre line: “Checking your reflection and telling your best friend, ‘Girl, I think my butt getting big’.”

Once the beat drops and the music switches to US rapper Erica Banks’s song Buss It , they drop down into a squat looking glamorous and made up, and dance with confidence. It encourages people of all shapes and sizes to be proud of their bodies.

#AccentChallenge

A duo on TikTok taking part in the #accentchallenge.

PHOTO: TikTok/ispeekdaword

Record a video of you pronouncing words that will show off your accents. “Aunt”, “wash”, “crayon”, “again”, “iron”, “Nike ” are some of the popular options. Don’t forget to say where you are from at the start so your audience can place your accent.

You can also do it with your friends over video chat, especially with those studying and working abroad.

#WhisperChallenge

The challenge – one which has been around for awhile – is still doing the rounds on social media.

A player listens to music through their headphones to make it hard for them to hear what other people are saying, while another player whispers a phrase to them. The headphone-wearing player has to guess what the phrase is from lip-reading, and say the phrase out loud.

If there are more than two of you in the game, players listening to loud music pass the sentence along until it reaches the last person, who has to say what they heard out loud – and it usually turns out funny and doesn’t make sense.

Remember to record the process so that everyone can find out who the rotten apple is who spoiled the barrel.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.