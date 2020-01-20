5 virtual reality experiences in Genting to check out

There's a new immersive experience at the Resorts World Genting - the Sky VR, a section dedicated to exciting and exhilarating virtual reality games.

It is the company's aim to be the "destination for virtual reality experiences in Malaysia and Asia", Resorts World Genting executive vice president of leisure and hospitality Datuk Edward Holloway said in a press statement.

Sky VR is the latest edition following the introduction of The Void, an immersive untethered virtual reality experience, not too long ago.

"With Sky VR, we are dramatically expanding our VR offerings and the amazing possibilities contained in these worlds, to allow our visitors to see, venture and explore into a journey that is completely beyond imagination and amazing."

Sky VR offers five experiences: VirtuGlobe, XD Theater, Vortex, RoboCoaster and SkyGlider VR. They range from intergalactic adventures to family-friendly journeys into the great unknown.

The XD Theater is a multi-sensory media-based simulator ride suitable for the family. This interactive attraction can sit up to 32 guests, transporting them into fascinating new worlds - such as a pirate world with aggressive monsters - where everyone must work together to fend off attacks and beat the bad guys.

In VirtuGlobe, visitors step into a free-moving VR environment. You have the liberty to make the experience as intense or as immersive as you wish.

The Vortex centres on a state-of-the-art motion platform where guests are strapped into a central console with VR laser guns in their hands. The Vortex is the first of its kind in Asia and takes up to 12 visitors on a rollercoaster ride.

RoboCoaster eschews guns for glorious discoveries. Up to four visitors can experience a VR rollercoaster ride into an undiscovered robotic realm.

Meanwhile, the SkyGlider, which allows guests to experience what it is like soaring through the sky like a majestic eagle, is the first of its kind in Malaysia.

SkyVR is located at the Skytropolis Indoor Theme Park in Genting and is open from 10am to 10pm daily.

For more information, visit rwgenting.com.