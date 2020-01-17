5G: Southeast Asia favours Samsung, unsure of Chinese tech brands

Samsung is the top choice of 5G telecommunications developer among respondents in a recent poll in Southeast Asia, edging out Chinese and American competitors in a time when world powers are wrestling to make a splash in the 5G space.

The survey of more than 1,300 experts, analysts and business leaders in the region revealed that 39 per cent of them opted for the Korean brand.

A quarter said they had confidence in Chinese telecoms companies including Datang Telecom, Huawei and ZTE Corp, while only 13 per cent selected American brands as their top choice.

Preferred 5G infrastructure developers in Southeast Asia. PHOTO: ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute survey.

Researchers at Singapore's ISEAS-Yusof Ishak Institute, who released the survey on Thursday, said the "battle" to build the region's 5G internet networks is one that is keenly watched as it was more symbolic in nature than just a contest over lucrative contracts.

"Given its potential security ramifications, the award of the 5G contract can be seen as a vote of confidence and trust in the developer's country," said the report, titled 'The State of Southeast Asia: 2020'.

Ang Swee Hoon, an associate professor of business at the National University of Singapore, believed the positive inclination toward Samsung was due to the "cool" connotations pegged with South Korea.

"Korea has a balance of entertainment and science. [It has] brands, songs, actors, and dramas on one hand, and Samsung, LG, Hyundai, Kia on the other," she said. "Korean brands seem to have a heart and soul on top of the tech."

Conversely, Chinese tech brands seem "more cold" and have yet to build a "strong affective connection" with consumers, said Ang.

"Furthermore, the perception of big brother watching over communication does not bolster trust," she added.

Meanwhile, younger Southeast Asians feel US brands are "domineering" and have an "American slant", while the current political and economic situation gave them the impression the US was a "bully".

"[This] does not bode well for a generation that thrives on independence and does not like to be told what to do," she said.

Under US President Donald Trump's leadership, Washington has cracked down on Chinese tech brands such as Huawei, asserting that they could be exploited by the Chinese government for espionage, which would present a national security risk.

Officials have blocked the use of Huawei equipment in the US, while the US Justice Department has accused the Chinese firm's chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou of violating sanctions against Iran, while claiming that the company has stolen trade secrets.