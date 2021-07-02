9 new home, office and travel gadgets for your post-pandemic life

As new variants of the coronavirus fuel the ongoing pandemic, work locations can switch from the office to home at the drop of a hat.

With this world of hybrid work becoming the new normal, we look at some versatile gadgets to make our lives easier at home, in the office and on the road.

1. Roborock S7 robot vacuum

Roborock S7 Robot Vacuum.

PHOTO: Roborock

The latest iteration from popular robot vacuum brand Roborock, the S7 comes with a sonic mop to level up your cleaning – vital now that you are home more than ever.

Fed by a 300ml electronic water tank, the S7’s integrated mop module incorporates a high-speed reciprocating system that vibrates up to 3,000 times per minute, cleaning floors of everything from dried-on food stains to footprints.

The intelligent mop can be configured to lift when it detects a carpet, so it can mop hard floors and vacuum carpets on the same cleaning run.

On top of well-loved features such as powerful navigation and auto-generated maps, expect a new all-rubber main brush and improved suction.

Roborock says the S7 will work with a new docking station slated to arrive later this year that will automatically empty the robot’s bin.

Price: US$649.99 (S$877.16)

2. Razer Kiyo Pro webcam

Razer Kiyo Pro webcam.

PHOTO: Razer

The Razer Kiyo Pro promises to bring professional video standards for streaming and video conferencing. The full HD USB webcam incorporates a high-performance adaptive light sensor and ultra-sensitive CMOS sensor with Starvis technology for crisp, 60fps video even in less-than-optimal lighting conditions.

It also offers an unusually wide 103-degree field of view (adjustable), which is perfect for family Zoom sessions with more than one person on camera. The detachable mount is versatile and can be seated on your monitor, on the tabletop, or attached to a dedicated tripod. It is made to last, too, with its lens protected by scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

A fitted, removable cover offers protection for the webcam’s lens when moving or for stowing away, doubling as a privacy shield during normal use.

Price: US$199.99

3. Sound Blaster GC7 DAC

Sound Blaster GC7 DAC.

PHOTO: Super X-Fi

The Sound Blaster GC7 is a USB DAC (digital-to-analogue converter) and headphone amp that performs equally well for work or play. Pair the GC7 to your PC to leverage audiophile-grade processing from Creative – just add a pair of powered speakers or a stereo system.

Alternatively, plug your headphones into the GC7 for music, and enable the built-in support for the company’s Super X-Fi audio holography to inject startling realism into your conference calls.

Come game time, audio features such as Smart Volume and Dialogue Plus help you gain an unfair edge in first-person shooter games. Easily adjust the volume or tweak your microphone settings with the two large, backlit knobs. And when every second counts, four customisable buttons on the GC7’s body let you launch apps or configure streaming settings at the press of a button.

Price: US$169.99

At the office

4. Keychron K3 Ultra-slim Wireless Mechanical Keyboard

Keychron K3 Ultra-slim Wireless Mechanical Keyboard.

PHOTO: Keychron

The Keychron K3 is a wireless mechanical keyboard with a compact 75 per cent layout that you can bring to work. Choose between white or RGB backlight, and depending on how tolerant your colleagues are, you can opt for a low-profile mechanical switch or optical switch each with three varying sound levels.

The ultra-slim keyboard has an aluminium body for a good balance of rigidity and weight. Pair the K3 with up to three devices or use it with a USB-C cable if desired.

A switch on the back lets you swap the keyboard between macOS and Windows mode, enabling various media keys such as screen brightness and media keys. Hot-swappable switch options let you change the feel of the keyboard using the included tool.

Price: US$74/US$84 (white backlight/RGB backlight)

5. Poly Sync 40 speakerphone

Poly Sync 40 Speakerphone.

PHOTO: Poly

The Poly Sync 40 is a smart speakerphone designed for huddle rooms in the office, while also being compact enough to pack and bring home as needed.

Designed to deliver hassle-free, remarkable sound, the three-microphone array works under the hood to keep echo and noise out of your meetings. With an integrated high-performance speaker for immersive sound, it is also Zoom-certified for seamless Zoom communication.

The Poly Sync 40 connects via Bluetooth to your smartphone, or USB to your laptop. It offers up to 30 hours of talk time when fully charged, and its integrated USB cable with combined USB-A and USB-C connector mean one less thing to worry about. Finally, you can wirelessly pair two Poly Sync 40 units together for larger meeting spaces.

Price: US$299.95

6. Sharp Cube air purifier

The Sharp Cube purifier is a small USB-powered air purifier with a built-in Plasmacluster ion generator that sits on your work desk. Based on lab tests, the charged ions can remove airborne mould and allergens, deactivate viruses and deodorise adhering odour. With a coverage area of 1.65 square metres, the device is ideal for the office and can be brought home at the end of the day.

The unit emits a soothing blue light when in operation and comes with a simple button that toggles between low, medium or high mode. The built-in fan can be heard at full blast, though is barely audible at the low setting.

The reusable filters are good for around 720 hours before you need to clean them, and the ion generating unit will only need to be replaced after around eight years of eight hours’ use per workday.

Price: $199

On the move

7. Duovox Mate night vision video recorder

Duovox Mate night vision video recorder.

PHOTO: Duovox

The Duovox Mate video recorder is a dedicated night vision video recorder that comes with a handy touch screen. Using a combination of sensors, an active IR illuminator and lighting magnification techniques, the Duovox Mate excels at capturing 2K videos of nighttime wildlife, camping trips or fishing expeditions onto a memory card.

Unlike a standard night vision system, videos are captured in full colour and can be reviewed on its 3-inch display. The Duovox team claims better nighttime video recording than current smartphones such as the iPhone 12 Pro Max or Huawei Mate 40 Pro.

Price: US$199 (Early bird price)

8. Storm 2 power bank

Storm 2 Power Bank.

PHOTO: Storm 2

The Storm 2 Power Bank is a 27,600mAh airline-safe power bank that can boost you through the workday – or at the campsite. With 2x USB-C and 1x USB-A charging ports, it supports up to 100W Power Delivery (PD) fast-charging, allowing it to charge practically every USB-C laptop on the market.

A dedicated DC barrel port offers customisable power output to meet a range of non-standard charging needs, from electric camp coolers and fans to shower water pumps.

Aside from a fascinating transparent case that lets you see the battery cells and internal circuitry, what stands out about the Storm 2 is undoubtedly its built-in screen. The 1-inch colour display offers a plethora of statistics, from battery capacity to real-time power draw – allowing you to check if devices are charging as quickly as they should.

Price: TBC (Kickstarter campaign recently ended)

9. Zendure Passport II Pro travel adapter

PHOTO: Zendure

The Zendure Passport II Pro is a multi-device travel adaptor and USB charger that packs a wallop. On top of the regular AC outlet, it sports a 61W USB-C Power Delivery port on its side and another four USB ports arrayed along its bottom for smartphone charging. The form factor is possible due to the use of GaN (gallium nitride) in place of silicon, allowing for a much smaller charger.

The Passport II Pro supports a variety of quick charge protocols, allowing it to rapidly charge smartphones from Apple, Google, Huawei and Samsung, among others.

A 10A resetting fuse enables the Passport II Pro to recover from overload conditions without having to send it back. Overall, it’s an indispensable adaptor even if you plan to stay in town.

Price: US$69.99

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.