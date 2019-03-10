91-year-old Taiwanese hypebeast grandma attracts over 100k followers on Instagram

Moon Lin, dubbed the "Moon Fairy," has attracted over 100,000 followers on Instagram since she created an account in 2017.

Lin posts photos of the latest streetwear trends daily, such as Supreme, BAPE, Nike, Converse, and ALT. Wearing a pair of ripped jeans and white socks with sandals, Lin often looks flashy.

In addition, she also likes to share inspiring words with her fans on social media.

According to local media, Lin has grown interested in social media since her retirement after learning how her grandsons would share their daily lives online.

She quickly made up her mind to learn how to use the Internet.

Lin went shopping with her grandsons, she came up with the idea to share posts about streetwear. Thus, she started to dress up in various styles. Soon, she received many acclaims and advertisement requests.

At first, Lin thought that "being a model" was like becoming a clown; however, she changed her view as she found out she can make money from "being a model."