91-year-old Taiwanese hypebeast grandma attracts over 100k followers on Instagram

PHOTO: Instagram/moonlin0106
The China Post/Asia News Network

Moon Lin, dubbed the "Moon Fairy," has attracted over 100,000 followers on Instagram since she created an account in 2017.

Lin posts photos of the latest streetwear trends daily, such as Supreme, BAPE, Nike, Converse, and ALT. Wearing a pair of ripped jeans and white socks with sandals, Lin often looks flashy.

In addition, she also likes to share inspiring words with her fans on social media.

According to local media, Lin has grown interested in social media since her retirement after learning how her grandsons would share their daily lives online.

She quickly made up her mind to learn how to use the Internet.

Lin went shopping with her grandsons, she came up with the idea to share posts about streetwear. Thus, she started to dress up in various styles. Soon, she received many acclaims and advertisement requests.

View this post on Instagram

關於我的自傳《媽抖》的10個秘密 . 1⃣️ 這本書我是用“講”故事的，寶瓶文化跟蔡主編用了快一年時間幫我把它整理出來的 . 2⃣️ 封面照片是我去拍廣告時，看到咖啡廳的門很漂亮，一個轉身，攝影師幫我拍的，一鏡到底，只有這張，然後在開會時大家投票都覺得這張最棒 . 3⃣️ 裡面180頁有160頁都是彩色的⋯我還很擔心這樣會不會太貴，寶瓶出版ㄟ人說這樣卡赫跨，我的故事跟照片都放彩色這樣才有看時尚雜誌的感覺 . 4⃣️ 裡面有我這兩年媽抖生涯拍的廣告作品和花絮照，有賓士ㄟSMART、三星手機、愛買、FR2、 @hypebeast 、ALT（ @arthurlintech )等等 . 5⃣️ 書名本來有另一個英文名字在挑，但我不會念，我也不記得了，媽抖很有趣，我很喜歡 . 6⃣《媽抖》裡面其中的1.2百張照片是從一萬張裡面挑出來的，我眼睛不好，所以一切交給哇ㄟ助理跟寶瓶文化還有蔡主編他們去挑，開會的時候我在旁邊打瞌睡了 . 7⃣️裡面還有放我“小時候”的照片，就是我5.60歲的時候 ，在更小的時候沒有人幫我拍照、也沒時間拍照😂 . 8⃣️這本書分類應該是在 #少女生活 才對😂他們放錯了 . 9⃣️這本書還是本工具書，可以讓你拿去給爸爸、媽媽、老師、長輩、朋友看，裡面有些句子你可以直接翻開跟他們說書上這樣寫——《媽抖》第142頁「當你看到一件事在眼前閃閃發亮時，不要猶豫，去做就對了！」 . 然後就可以去走你想走的路了！ - 🔟最後面20頁有收錄「月月診療室」是我這兩年來回答一些混蘇的關於人生、愛情、生活、家人的各種問答題 -- 現在在書店或是網路可以買到《媽抖》，國外也可以收到哦 博客來、金石堂、誠品、讀冊、momo

A post shared by 林莊月里 (@moonlin0106) on

At first, Lin thought that "being a model" was like becoming a clown; however, she changed her view as she found out she can make money from "being a model."

