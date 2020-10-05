Accessories for the iPhone 12 pop up ahead of this month's announcement

While we wait for official confirmation of the iPhone event later this month, retailers are already gearing up for the iPhone 12 launch.

Mark Gurman from Bloomberg tweeted several photos of screen protectors and cases that are designed for the iPhone 12 models. The retail packages mention the screen sizes for the different iPhone 12 models: 6.7-inch, 6.1-inch and 5.4-inch.

A Google search for "iPhone 12 screen protectors" reveals multiple online retailers listing their accessories for the new iPhones. These retailers include MobileFun, ESRGear, Olixar and Totallee. Prices for the screen protectors range from $19.49 to US$29 (S$40), while cases start from US$35.

PHOTO: ESRGearPHOTO: MobileFunPHOTO: OlixarPHOTO: Totallee

Apple is expected to hold an event on Oct 13 to unveil the iPhone 12 lineup. Retail prices of the iPhone 12 are believed to start from US$649.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.