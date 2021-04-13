Affordable Huawei band 6 fitness tracker launches in Singapore on April 25 for $88

Smartwatches and fitness trackers have brought greater convenience and efficiency in tracking sporting performance, but the benefits don't always come at an affordable price.

With Huawei, that's going to be less of a problem, for the entry-level Huawei Band 6 fitness tracker will be dropping in hot at $88.

The company's first band with a 1.47-inch AMOLED FullView Display and 194 x 368 px resolution, it ushers in a more user-friendly display ratio for easier viewing, alongside a lightweight 18-gram design.

PHOTO: Huawei

Users can choose from a total of 96 workout modes for data monitoring and analysis, which includes 11 professional sports options like outdoor running, cycling, and rope skipping, and 85 customised modes covering the areas of fitness, ball games, dancing types, and more.

An all-day oxygen-monitoring feature is also available for the tracking of blood oxygen levels.

As with all tech devices, battery life is always a concern.

The Band 6 is designed to last for the full duration of 14 days with its high-density battery, high-efficiency chip, and smart power-saving algorithms.

Its fast-charging technology, meanwhile, will yield two days' worth of typical usage with just a five-minute charge - on paper, at least.

Outside of fitness, the fitness tracker can intelligently identify unfamiliar numbers, control music playback, and serve as remote camera shutter as well, which brings an added touch of practical convenience.

The Huawei Band 6 will be available from April 15, 2021 at $88 in three different colours: Graphite Black, Sakura Pink, and Forest Green (coming late April).

Interested parties may head over to all Huawei Experience Stores, major consumer electronics stores, or the Huawei Official Store on Lazada and Shopee to make their purchase, with those doing so between April 15 to May 15 enjoying $20 off when they present an NTUC e-receipt.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.