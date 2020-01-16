After Twitter gaffe, Mark Hamill discovers the Force is strong with his Malaysian fans

Hamill's tweet which swapped the US flag for Malaysia's turned out not so much a mistake but a happy accident, as it led to his discovery of a nation of adoring fans.
PHOTO: AFP
Qishin Tariq
The Star/Asia News Network

Hollywood actor Mark Hamill tweeted that he stumbled into a nation of fans, following an earlier post where he mistook the Jalur Gemilang for the somewhat similar-looking American flag.

Also a writer, he played along with the general amusement, but reiterated that no matter which country he meant to mention, no nation would measure their worth just by money.

"No country measures their worth in (also, I accidentally blundered into a LOAD of Malaysian followers)," he said.

On Jan 13, he tweeted about deleting his Facebook account in protest against the social media platform's decision to allow political campaigns to continue using targeted advertisements, even ones that contain falsehoods, to reach out to users.

The tweet linked to a New York Times article reported that Facebook will not monitor the truthfulness about the messages being sent out as part of the political campaign.

However, he mistakenly used the Malaysian flag emoji instead of the American flag when trying to say patriotism is more important than profit.

He later responded to his own tweet, with an emoji of the correct flag.

The flag swap prompted replies by Malaysian fans, who tweeted their support for Hamill's stance while others made Star Wars related jokes, in reference to the actor's iconic role in the movie franchise.

His follow-up tweet on Jan 15 received a new slew of fan tweets, with several jokingly suggesting other flags he could accidentally use, including the Liberian and Chilean flags.

Hamill has 3.6 million followers on Twitter where he tweets frequently to interact with fans. His now-deleted Facebook page had over 900,000 followers.

