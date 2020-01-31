AI-backed app identifies travellers who have contracted the Wuhan virus

PHOTO: South China Morning Post
Zen Soo
South China Morning Post

Chinese internet company Qihoo 360 has partnered with a Chinese tech firm to introduce a platform that lets users check if they have recently travelled with someone who contracted the new coronavirus.

By entering the date of their journey, together with flight or train numbers, users can find out if they were travelling with someone who has been infected with the virus.

The platform also advises those who have travelled with a person confirmed to have the virus to self-quarantine and seek medical attention if they observe symptoms such as a fever.

NoSugar Tech compiled and manually verified public data from sources such as China's state television broadcaster and state media such as People's Daily for input into the platform, which employs Qihoo 360's artificial intelligence (AI) and big data technology to ensure that the information is updated and reliable.

According to local media reports, more than 21 million people used the service within two days of its launch.

Under the partnership between Qihoo 360 and NoSugar Tech, users of 360 products can access the platform via 360's apps and services, including its browser and mobile security app.

The roll-out of such a service comes amid the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak, in which nearly 8,000 cases have been recorded with 170 deaths as of Thursday afternoon- the vast majority of both occurring in China.

The outbreak coincided with the Lunar New Year, exacerbating the spread of the virus as millions of Chinese travelled across the country and internationally for the holidays.

Separately, some Chinese tech companies are offering use of their AI technology at no cost.

A Chinese company called AISpeech wrote in a WeChat post that its AI chatbots, which can make automated calls to people and record their responses, would be free of charge for governments, medical institutions and charities.

AISpeech's robot calling system would enable these organisations to reach out to a large number of people to survey their recent travel history and record their responses.

It can also provide recommendations for quarantine or information about the new coronavirus situation based on people's responses.

Large tech companies, such as Baidu and Alibaba, have made their cloud computing technology available to researchers for free in the hope that it will help accelerate research and development of cures and vaccines for the virus.

Alibaba is the parent company of the South China Morning Post.

Baidu on Thursday said it was making its AI algorithm, which it claims can analyse the genome secondary structure of the new coronavirus within just 27 seconds, available for free to gene testing institutions, epidemic prevention centres and scientific research centres around the world.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
Wuhan virus china Artificial Intelligence Train Digital

TRENDING

Visitors with recent travel history to China not allowed entry or transit to Singapore
Visitors with recent travel history to China not allowed entry or transit to Singapore
Jeremy Chan admits marrying Jesseca Liu was an upgrade
Jeremy Chan admits marrying Jesseca Liu was an upgrade
Watsons and Guardian sold out? Here are 5 alternatives to buy surgical masks in Singapore
Watsons and Guardian sold out? Here are 5 alternatives to buy surgical masks in Singapore
SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
SIA stewardess publicly rebuts passenger who named and shamed her
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
China sacks senior city health official unable to answer basic questions
China sacks senior city health official unable to answer basic questions
Worker died after crashing through ceiling at Tampines Mall
Worker died after crashing through ceiling at Tampines Mall
Ella Chen spends CNY in Melaka with ringgit-filled ang baos and Mao Shan Wang
Ella Chen spends CNY in Melaka with ringgit-filled ang baos and Mao Shan Wang
Left at home disabled boy dies after carer isolated for virus checks
Left at home disabled boy dies after carer isolated for virus checks
Qi Yuwu voluntarily quarantines himself for 14 days after returning from Guangzhou
Qi Yuwu voluntarily quarantines himself for 14 days after returning from Guangzhou
Joanne Peh in Guangzhou: No kid-sized masks, stitching up adult ones to fit my kids
Joanne Peh in Guangzhou: No kid-sized masks, stitching up adult ones to fit my kids

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Magical Shores light display at Sentosa, Chingay Carnival &amp; more
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: Magical Shores light display at Sentosa, Chingay Carnival & more
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
Get Out!! This young hawker gives youtiao a modern twist with Nutella, cheese and Oreo toppings
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here&#039;s the catch
I swear by teeth straightening service Zenyum - but here's the catch
Things to do in Ipoh that aren&#039;t eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee
Things to do in Ipoh that aren't eating hor fun, beansprout chicken or drinking white coffee

Home Works

Tempered glass: The dos and don&#039;ts of maintaining your glass furniture
Tempered glass: The dos and don'ts of maintaining your glass furniture
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
House tour: Metallic accents and a dark palette gives this five-room HDB flat a futuristic vibe
7 handy add-ons you won&#039;t mind having in your small kitchen
7 handy add-ons you won't mind having in your small kitchen
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger
12 modern HDB toilet design ideas you can copy to make your bathroom look bigger

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Malaysian man looks for love using banners, finds himself a potential wife
Racist? Malaysians want all Chinese visitors banned
Racist? Malaysians want all Chinese visitors banned
Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Man in China coughs at hospital staff over out-of-stock medication
Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home
Young sisters fall from 4th storey of Selangor home

SERVICES