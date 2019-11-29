This AI-based sensor will stop you leaving your kids and pets in the car

Stories of children left inside vehicles can be the stuff of nightmares.

In June, a 4½-year-old kindergarten pupil in the southern Chinese island of Hainan died of heatstroke after he was left trapped inside a school bus.

That followed another tragedy in April when a four-year-old girl in the central Chinese province of Hunan died after being left alone by her forgetful father in a locked car for nine hours on a hot day.

It is a worldwide problem that George Shaker, an engineering professor from the University of Waterloo in Canada, and his team of students aim to help solve with the development of a new sensor, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) and radar signals, that triggers an alarm when children or pets are left alone in vehicles.

They hope the device will eventually be adopted as standard equipment in all vehicles, Shaker said in a recent phone and email interview.

George Shaker, an adjunct assistant professor at the University of Waterloo in Canada, leads projects at the department of electrical and computer engineering related to the application of wireless sensor systems for health care, cars and unmanned aerial vehicles. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Recent data suggests there is an urgency to get such technology into cars. Between 2013 and July 2018, there were at least 147 cases in China of children left trapped in vehicles, which resulted in about 40 deaths, according to a recent study by The Beijing News. China is the world's largest vehicle market.

In the United States, 849 children have died because of so-called paediatric vehicular heatstroke since 1998, according to the latest data from the Noheatstroke.org website.

Shaker, 39, and a team of seven students at the University of Waterloo, an institution recognised worldwide for its innovative AI research programmes, started work on the sensor in January this year.

The device sends out radar signals that are reflected back by people, animals and objects in the vehicle. Built-in AI then analyses the reflected signals.