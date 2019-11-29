This AI-based sensor will stop you leaving your kids and pets in the car

University of Waterloo graduate students Mostafa Alizadeh and Hajar Abedi, under the supervision of engineering professor George Shaker, position a doll, modified to simulate breathing, in a minivan during testing of a new sensor.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
Tracy Qu
South China Morning Post

Stories of children left inside vehicles can be the stuff of nightmares.

In June, a 4½-year-old kindergarten pupil in the southern Chinese island of Hainan died of heatstroke after he was left trapped inside a school bus.

That followed another tragedy in April when a four-year-old girl in the central Chinese province of Hunan died after being left alone by her forgetful father in a locked car for nine hours on a hot day.

It is a worldwide problem that George Shaker, an engineering professor from the University of Waterloo in Canada, and his team of students aim to help solve with the development of a new sensor, which uses artificial intelligence (AI) and radar signals, that triggers an alarm when children or pets are left alone in vehicles.

They hope the device will eventually be adopted as standard equipment in all vehicles, Shaker said in a recent phone and email interview.

George Shaker, an adjunct assistant professor at the University of Waterloo in Canada, leads projects at the department of electrical and computer engineering related to the application of wireless sensor systems for health care, cars and unmanned aerial vehicles. PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Recent data suggests there is an urgency to get such technology into cars. Between 2013 and July 2018, there were at least 147 cases in China of children left trapped in vehicles, which resulted in about 40 deaths, according to a recent study by The Beijing News. China is the world's largest vehicle market.

In the United States, 849 children have died because of so-called paediatric vehicular heatstroke since 1998, according to the latest data from the Noheatstroke.org website.

Shaker, 39, and a team of seven students at the University of Waterloo, an institution recognised worldwide for its innovative AI research programmes, started work on the sensor in January this year.

The device sends out radar signals that are reflected back by people, animals and objects in the vehicle. Built-in AI then analyses the reflected signals.

When the sensor detects a child or pet has been left behind, it prevents vehicle doors from locking and sounds an alarm to alert the driver, passengers and other people in the area that there is a problem.

At just three centimetres in diameter, the sensor is small enough to fit in the palm of a hand and is designed to be attached to a vehicle's rear-view mirror or mounted on the ceiling. The low-power device, which runs on a vehicle's battery, distinguishes between living beings and inanimate objects by detecting subtle breathing movements.

Shaker indicated that car owners tend to put a lot of items, such as a backpack, bicycle or stroller, in the back seat of their vehicles, which could keep a small child out of sight.

"Unlike cameras, this device preserves privacy," he said. "It also doesn't have any blind spots because radar can penetrate seats, for instance, to determine if there is an infant in a rear-facing car seat."

A number of major carmakers have already announced initiatives, without the use of AI, to alert vehicle owners about back seat occupants. Hyundai Motor America said in July that it will make a sensor-based rear occupant alert system standard equipment on most of its new models by 2022.

Nissan Motor Co last year started a programme to make a rear door alert system standard on its vehicles. This feature uses the car's horn, in addition to door sensors and a message display on the centre instrument panel, to remind drivers to check the back seat after the vehicle is parked.

Wong Kam-fai, associate dean at the Chinese University of Hong Kong's Faculty of Engineering, indicated that the sensor designed by Shaker and his team does not need highly advanced AI algorithms to analyse radar signals. "A more precise and complex algorithm will be required to analyse CCTV footage or photos," Wong said.

Development of the wireless, disc-shaped sensor was funded in part by a major Japanese automotive parts manufacturer, which plans to bring the device to market by the end of 2020. Shaker declined to identify the partner but said the aim was to make the device commercially available at less than US$50 (S$68). "We have received requests to put the sensor into older cars," he said.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
Digital Artificial Intelligence Cars Children and Youth Dogs

TRENDING

10 quirks and habits SQ girls have when they&#039;re not flying
10 quirks and habits SQ girls have when they're not flying
Nets ATM cards can now be used at over 7,400 spots in Malaysia
Nets ATM cards can now be used at over 7,400 spots in Malaysia
Tips for the kiasu Singaporean to survive the Black Friday sales
Tips for the kiasu Singaporean to survive the Black Friday sales
Woman jailed 7 months for smashing beer bottle on husband’s suspected lover
Woman jailed 7 months for smashing beer bottle on husband’s suspected lover
&#039;Driver did not sleep for 72 hours&#039;: Singapore mum shares coach bus horror story
Malaysia coach accident: Bus company refutes allegations that driver was sleep-deprived
Cop charged with corruptly getting sexual favours from 2 women
Cop charged with corruptly getting sexual favours from 2 women
Vietnamese woman trades neighbour&#039;s 2-year-old granddaughter for iPhone 11
Vietnamese woman trades neighbour's 2-year-old granddaughter for iPhone 11
YouTuber and Hainanese chicken rice fan looks for the origins of Singapore&#039;s national dish in China
YouTuber travels to China to hunt for the original Hainanese chicken rice
Tech deals and bargains to look out for this Black Friday weekend in Singapore
Tech deals and bargains to look out for this Black Friday weekend in Singapore
What to do in JB this weekend: Free carnival, $5 per entry water park &amp; other activities
What to do in JB this weekend: Free carnival, $5 per entry water park & other activities
Godfrey Gao death: Celebs who took part in Chinese variety show say it&#039;s &#039;exhausting&#039; and &#039;difficult&#039;
Godfrey Gao death: Celebs who took part in Chinese variety show say it's 'exhausting' and 'difficult'
Over 400 complaints after TVB artist Priscilla Wong made fun of actor Tony Hung&#039;s manhood
Over 400 complaints after TVB artist Priscilla Wong made fun of actor Tony Hung's manhood

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Christmas carnivals along Orchard: What to look out for at The Great Christmas Village 2019
3 Christmas villages along Orchard Road: Here's what to look out for
Can you quit right after getting your bonus? Will the company ask for the money back?
Can you quit right after getting your bonus? Will the company ask for the money back?
Nov 2019 BTO: Tampines GreenSpring Unit Analysis
Nov 2019 BTO: Tampines GreenSpring Unit Analysis
&#039;I got married at 50... and it&#039;s the best decision I ever made&#039;
'I got married at 50... and it's the best decision I ever made'

Home Works

A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
A 20-year old Compassvale resale HDB flat turned sleek home
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
How to choose your material: Tempered glass
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
Galley kitchen ideas for HDB homeowners
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang
House tour: Spacious, white and bright 5-room HDB resale flat in Sengkang

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

&#039;You were such a gentleman&#039;: Godfrey Gao&#039;s sudden death leaves celebrities grieving and in disbelief
'You were such a gentleman': Godfrey Gao's sudden death leaves celebrities grieving and in disbelief
Godfrey Gao dies after collapsing on set of Chinese variety show
Godfrey Gao, 35, dies after collapsing on set of Chinese variety show
Speeding car falls off flyover in India, kills pedestrian
Speeding car falls off flyover in India, kills pedestrian
Jordan Chan faces jail for photo of his ballot paper
Jordan Chan faces jail for photo of his ballot paper

SERVICES