AI became a political, human rights and trade issue in 2019. Where does this leave China's AI superstars?

When Beijing declared plans to become the world leader in artificial intelligence (AI) in 2017, it alarmed the US and the rest of the world, according to former US secretary of state John Kerry.

In a conference in May, Kerry said Chinese President Xi Jinping's announcement was not the "wisest" move: "It would have probably been smart to go try to do it and not announce it, because the announcement was heard in Washington and elsewhere."

His words foreboded a storm approaching Chinese AI firms. Reports days later indicated Washington was considering placing several Chinese surveillance companies on the US Entity List, the same export control blacklist telecoms equipment giant Huawei was put on, effectively banning them from purchasing core components from American companies.

Trump administration officials confirmed the news in October, announcing that eight Chinese companies - including national AI champions SenseTime, Megvii and Yitu - were to be added to the Entity List, along with 20 police departments.

"These entities have been implicated in human rights violations and abuses in the implementation of China's campaign of repression, mass arbitrary detention, and high-technology surveillance against Uygurs, Kazakhs, and other members of Muslim minority groups", the department filing said.

It was the first time human rights was cited as a reason for inclusion on the US trade blacklist.

By linking some of China's most promising AI firms to alleged human rights violations, some observers said the US opened a new front in its tech war against China, signalling a willingness to use non-traditional means to contain China's tech ambitions.

The politicisation of AI threatens to further widen the divide between the world's two biggest economies, which are jostling for dominance in advanced technologies - from 5G to quantum computing - against the backdrop of a protracted trade war that has seen the countries impose hundreds of billions of dollars worth of tariffs on each another's goods.

US President Donald Trump meets with China's President Xi Jinping at the start of their bilateral meeting at the G20 leaders summit in Osaka, Japan in June 2019. PHOTO: Reuters

Although the countries made an apparent breakthrough in trade negotiations this month with a phase one deal that covered a wide range of issues, including forced technology transfer from foreign firms in China, the trade ban for companies placed on the Entity List went unaddressed.

It is not just human rights allegations that Chinese AI firms are up against; US officials and big tech leaders have increasingly pushed for the US to more actively challenge the rise of China's dominance in the field.

In February, US President Donald Trump signed an executive order directing the US government to prioritise AI in its research and development spending, months after he reportedly received a memo from then-Defence Secretary James Mattis that suggested the creation of a national strategy for AI to keep pace with China.

In September, Trump's head of technology policy Michael Kratsios called for "collective power" from both the US government and America's private sector to keep the United States ahead of China in the tightening race for global artificial intelligence dominance.

And last month, a report by the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence (NSCAI) urged the US government to invest more in AI, raising concerns about the progress China has made and declaring that the latter is investing more in development in this field than the US. Google's former CEO Eric Schmidt, who led the government-commissioned panel, warned that China was ahead in facial recognition and financial technology specifically.

The US is still the world's largest AI market, with a 57 per cent share compared to China's 12 per cent of the US$37.5 billion global AI industry, according to the 2019 China AI Development white paper by technology research firm International Data Corp (IDC) and Chinese tech media outlet Qbitai.com.