AI bot finds suicidal voices on Chinese social media, helping save lives

Launched in July 2018, the team has prevented more than 1,000 suicides, said Huang Zhisheng, creator of the programme and a senior artificial intelligence researcher at Vrije University of Amsterdam.

As the team is small and charitable in nature, they can only cope with the most urgent cases and even some of those do not respond to their outreach, Huang explained.

The bot was named because it scans so-called tree hole posts on Weibo, where people share and comment on emotional stories. It is the modern day equivalent of whispering secrets into a tree hole in the old days.

One of the biggest Weibo tree holes dates back to 2012, posted by a depressed girl before she committed suicide. Users still add comments on a regular basis, with more than one million to date.

In China, at least 136,000 people committed suicide in 2016, accounting for 17 per cent of the world's total that year, according to the latest data available from the World Health Organisation (WHO). Suicide is the second most primary cause of death among 15-29 year olds globally, according to WHO, which projected that 1.5 million people of all age groups will take their own lives over the next year.