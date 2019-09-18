AI could reduce greenhouse gas emissions, create 38 million jobs by 2030: Study

Using artificial intelligence to better manage the environment could reduce greenhouse gas emissions, boost global GDP by up to US$5 trillion (S$6.9 trillion) and create 38 million jobs by 2030, according to research conducted by PwC UK.

The study, "How AI Can Enable a Sustainable Future", commissioned by Microsoft, takes into account the economic and emissions impact of AI adoption in the agriculture, water, energy and transport sectors.

Artificial intelligence can be harnessed in a wide range of sectors to better manage the environment, the research said. AI-infused clean distributed energy grids, precision agriculture, sustainable supply chains, environmental monitoring and enforcement, and enhanced weather and disaster prediction and response are just some of the examples.

The research estimates that using environmental applications of AI in the four key sectors could contribute up to US$5.2 trillion to the global economy in 2030, a 4.4 per cent increase relative to business as usual.