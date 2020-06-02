AI firms deploy fever detection systems in Beijing to fight outbreak

In this handout photo, a display shows the temperature measurements of commuters at a railway station in Beijing, where artificial intelligence company Megvii has set up its advanced remote fever detection system.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post
Coco Feng
South China Morning Post

Beijing authorities are scrambling to deploy more advanced artificial intelligence-powered temperature screening systems at various locations to keep the new coronavirus from spreading, as millions of Chinese return to work after an extended Lunar New Year holiday.

National AI champions Megvii and Baidu, which are both based in the nation's capital, have introduced their systems in response to the call made last month by Zhongguancun Science City, the administrator of Beijing's innovation parks, to improve temperature monitoring in the city.

Megvii said on Tuesday that pilot programmes for its remote fever detection system have been set up in the city's Mudanyuan subway station and at a government administration building in the northwestern district of Haidian.

That followed online search giant Baidu's activation of infrared sensors at Qinghe station on Sunday.

The Beijing government last Friday started temperature measurements at all subway stations in the city, using traditional infrared imaging scanners and handheld thermometers.

In this handout photo, a team from artificial intelligence company Megvii sets up the firm’s advanced remote fever detection system at a railway station in Beijing, where the temperature measurements of all commuters are inspected.
PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Megvii's remote fever detection system can measure a person's temperature in a crowd at a distance of up to five metres.

The system was designed to work through masks and hats worn by people, with a margin of error within 0.3 degrees Celsius, according to the company.

It said the system, which covers as many as 16 checkpoints at one station, can measure the temperature of up to 15 people per second, quickly locate a person in a group image and send fever alerts, while requiring just one staff on site, according to a Megvii representative.

Baidu's screening system, by contrast, can detect the temperature of masked people on the move, with a margin of error within 0.05 degrees Celsius.

A Baidu representative said the company will soon roll out this system to the subway entrance connected to the Beijing South Railway Station.

Zhongguancun Science City did not immediately respond to an inquiry about the prospects of widening these systems' deployment, as the central government steps up efforts to stop the coronavirus outbreak.

The advanced temperature detection systems set up in Beijing marks a surge in the use of AI-backed technology in the country to help contain the virus from spreading.

Other initiatives have included robotic cleaners spraying disinfectant at segregated wards to AI voice assistants calling people to give advice on home quarantine.

The need for a more advanced screening system comes as the coronavirus outbreak has resulted in more than 500 deaths, overtaking the number of fatalities caused by the Sars epidemic in 2003, and more than 27,000 confirmed cases around the country, according to China's National Health Commission.

In many public areas, such as supermarkets and rail stations, monitoring staff typically use handheld temperature-measuring devices to screen each person at a site.

Apart from being a slow and relatively inefficient approach, it also puts staff at risk of being infected.

Still, efforts to swiftly roll out these intelligent temperature screening systems nationwide could be hampered by the virus outbreak. Certain cities are locked down and transport is restricted.

Huazhong Numerical Control, for example, is based in the city of Wuhan - the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak - which has slowed down the company's production and delivery of infrared sensors for temperature monitoring systems across the country.

The firm must obtain a special government approval to transport and deliver goods, according to Li Kai, the company's head of infrared products, in a phone interview.

"The demand is far larger than our production capacity and our inventory is zero," he said.

For the latest updates on the Wuhan virus, visit here.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
Wuhan virus coronavirus Artificial Intelligence china Digital

TRENDING

&#039;Your grandfather&#039;s road ah?&#039;: E-bike rider punches pedestrian on Woodlands footpath
'Your grandfather's road ah?': E-bike rider punches pedestrian on Woodlands footpath
Can Singapore share? Netizens lambast Stefanie Sun, By2 for &#039;sweeping up&#039; face masks here to give China
Can Singapore share? Netizens lambast Stefanie Sun, By2 for 'sweeping up' face masks here to give China
Singaporeans spill insider secrets about their previous jobs you probably wished you knew
Singaporeans spill insider secrets about their previous jobs you probably wished you knew
Here&#039;s an online map that pinpoints coronavirus infection cases in Singapore
Here's an online map that pinpoints coronavirus infection cases in Singapore
Good Samaritans hold series of surgical mask giveaways at Punggol MRT, next one on Feb 8
Good Samaritans hold series of surgical mask giveaways at Punggol MRT, next one on Feb 8
Wuhan virus: Hunan health worker, 28, dies after 10 straight days on frontline
Wuhan virus: Hunan health worker, 28, dies after 10 straight days on frontline
Singapore childcare fees: What do you get for $2,000 vs $770?
Singapore childcare fees: What do you get for $2,000 vs $770?
Disgust erupts online after Yishun resident gets caught smearing blood on lift door
Disgust erupts online after Yishun resident gets caught smearing blood on lift door
Grab driver allegedly took young female passenger to a dead end, asked her to sit in front seat
Grab driver allegedly took young female passenger to a dead end, asked her to sit in front seat
51 stars including Alan Tam, Donnie Yen, Jay Chou appear in MV as songs abound over Wuhan virus outbreak
51 stars including Alan Tam, Donnie Yen, Jay Chou appear in MV as songs abound over Wuhan virus outbreak
Andy Lau forfeits $1.7 million after cancelling Hong Kong concerts: Reports
Wuhan virus costs Andy Lau $1.7 million: Reports
Wuhan virus: Couple in Singapore attends own wedding via live-stream
Wuhan virus: Couple in Singapore attends own wedding via live-stream

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Second Shake Shack burger outlet in Neil Road opens on Feb 7
Second Shake Shack burger outlet in Neil Road opens on Feb 7
Where to find hand sanitisers that are *still in stock*
Where to find hand sanitisers that are *still in stock*
$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week
$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week
The great divide: 8 wet and dry kitchen ideas in Singapore
The great divide: 8 wet and dry kitchen ideas in Singapore

Home Works

5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
5 simple ways to keep your kitchen counter clutter free
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
House tour: Small-space hotel-style condominium apartment
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Fight Club: Uncle swings beer bottle at wounded man in coffee shop
Fight Club: Uncle swings beer bottle at wounded man in coffee shop
What Wuhan virus? It&#039;s business as usual for globetrotter Nas Daily
Nas Daily gets hate for being too positive
This made my day: Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak
Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat

SERVICES