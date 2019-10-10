AirAsia's inflight WiFi service just got faster and better

Passengers onboard AirAsia can expect an enhanced inflight entertainment and connectivity experience with a recently upgraded WiFi service.

Six planes operated by AirAsia Malaysia and two aircraft by AirAsia Thailand have been equipped with Inmarsat's high-speed Ka-band platform, GX Aviation.

AirAsia Group president (RedBeat Ventures) Aireen Omar said this development is the "next logical step" for the airline. "As the pioneer of LCC inflight WiFi in the region, we're always looking for ways to redefine the digital inflight experience for our guests," she said.

Guests are able to stay connected throughout their journey and perform data-intensive activities, including live streaming. Ka-band claims to provide connectivity beyond basic broadband, supporting real-time video, music streaming and more.

AirAsia WiFI Internet Plans PHOTO: AirAsia

The WiFi plans range from RM9 to RM58 (S$3 to S$19), with the most basic plan capped at 10MB. There's also a top of the line 200MB plan, which is best for streaming. The service will be rolled out to the rest of the fleet over the next year.

Moving on to connectivity of a different kind, AirAsia recently announced the launch of an exclusive route to Da Lat from Kuala Lumpur, which further boosted the carrier's presence in Vietnam.

The four-times-weekly service will commence Dec 20. With the introduction of this service, AirAsia Malaysia CEO Riad Asmat said Malaysians will have better connectivity to the capital of Lam Dong province.

"As the first international airline to fly to Da Lat, visitors from Malaysia no longer need to drive three hours from Nha Trang or five hours from Ho Chi Minh City to get to this picturesque city," he said.