AirPods Pro 2 could support lossless audio and come with sound-emitting case

Apple may add lossless audio support and a sound-emitting case to the next generation AirPods Pro.

According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo's latest investor note, the AirPods Pro 2 will support lossless audio streaming.

While this feature is available on Apple Music since June 2021, none of the AirPods lineup including the AirPods Max support it as they rely on Bluetooth.

There is a way to enjoy lossless audio on Apple devices, do check out our article!

Kuo adds that the wireless charging case can emit a sound to help owners find it. This sound-emitting feature is expected to be integrated into the Find My app.

The analyst reiterates that the AirPods Pro 2 will sport a new design and launch in Q4 this year. Bloomberg claims the AirPods Pro 2 to have new motion sensors with fitness tracking features.

