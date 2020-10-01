Alibaba kicks off partnership to deliver next-generation smart vehicles

Alibaba Group Holding has teamed up with China's state-owned FAW Group Corp to jointly build next-generation smart vehicles, as competition intensifies in the world's largest car market ahead of the broader roll-out of 5G networks.

Their partnership will involve Banma Network Technology, an Alibaba-led open mobility platform, to develop a new intelligent connected vehicle operating system and help promote the use of digital intelligence in the car industry, according to a joint statement released by Alibaba and FAW on Thursday.

FAW - the Chinese joint venture partner of major industry players including Volkswagen, Toyota Motor Corp and Mazda Motor Corp - will also use Banma's technologies and resources to help design "smart cockpit solutions" for its upcoming vehicles, the statement said.

This marks the first strategic alliance announced by Alibaba, the parent company of the South China Morning Post, since the e-commerce giant opened up its operating system for use by car industry partners in August last year.

An Alibaba spokeswoman said on Thursday that the two partners had no specific timeline to announce regarding their joint initiative.

The tie-up comes months after Dongfeng Motor Corp, one of China's top five carmakers, partnered with Tencent Holdings and China Mobile to develop connected vehicle services in preparation for the wider roll-out of 5G services across the country.

The advent of 5G mobile networks around the world is expected to transform the car sector and other industries, as the advanced infrastructure provides faster access to data and accommodates greater computing workloads simultaneously to a vast number of users.

With peak data rates up to 100 times faster than 4G, 5G is expected to serve as the connective tissue for autonomous cars, smart cities, devices that are part of the Internet of Things (IoT), and a range of new mobile applications.

China is targeting 30 per cent of all cars sold in the market by 2025 to be "intelligent connected vehicles", providing a range of automated features, according to a draft plan released by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.