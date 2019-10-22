Alibaba sets sights on 500 million consumers for Singles' Day

Alibaba Group Holding is expecting an additional 100 million consumers to shop on its Tmall and Taobao online platforms but declined to provide targeted sales value for the Singles' Day shopping festival on November 11.

The e-commerce giant said on Monday that based on its analysis of data and consumer behaviour, the number of participants is likely to top 500 million during the world's largest single-day shopping event. Dubbed as China's Black Friday, it is a bellwether of consumer demand in the world's most populous country.

"We are no longer chasing bigger gross merchandise value (GMV)," said Jiang Fan, president of Taobao and Tmall, during a press conference in Shanghai. "We hope this year's festival will generate social value by attracting more participants."

He added that Alibaba, owner of the South China Morning Post, aimed to stimulate consumption demand and support lifestyle upgrade through new brands and products.

People select watches on an electronic screen at an exhibition during the Singles Day shopping festival in Shanghai. PHOTO: AFP

Beijing has been striving to spur consumer spending to drive the slowing economy since the US-China trade war began 15 months ago.

In the first half of this year, retail sales were the biggest contributor to the country's economic expansion, accounting for 60 per cent of the growth.

China, the world's second-largest economy, reported its gross domestic product expanded 6 per cent in the third quarter, with the growth coming in at the bottom of Beijing's target range of 6.0 to 6.5 per cent for 2019.