Alipay opens mobile payment platform to foreigners in first for China

PHOTO: Facebook/alipayglobal
Peggy Sito
South China Morning Post

Ant Financial Services Group, which operates one of China's two dominant e-payment platforms, will give foreign visitors to the mainland access to its service known as Alipay, removing one of the biggest hurdles that have prevented outsiders from taking part in China's growing cashless economy.

Ant Financial, an associate of Alibaba Group Holding, will allow visitors up to 90 days' usage of its Alipay smartphone application without requiring it to be tied to a Chinese bank account, according to a statement released on Tuesday. Alibaba owns The South China Morning Post.

The company will introduce an application that will enable short-term visitors to China to make payment for online purchases through its so-called international e-wallet for the first time ever, the statement said.

Foreign visitors are barred from using any of China's mobile payment systems because their e-wallets must be linked to a local phone number and Chinese bank account.

The move will open the door for Ant Financial to tap into the growing visitors market. China received 30.5 million foreign visitors in 2018, an increase of 4.7 per cent from the previous year. Tourists spending in areas such as hotels, shopping and food rose 5.1 per cent to US$73.1 billion (S$99.2 billion) last year, Ant Financial said.

Starting immediately, visitors can download Alipay for both iOS and Android devices and register for the international version of the app with their overseas mobile phone numbers.

Visitors can use their international debit or credit cards to load funds onto a prepaid card provided by Bank of Shanghai, it said. The minimum top-up for each card is 100 yuan (S$19), with the balance capped at 2,000 yuan. The card is valid for 90 days, after which the balance will be refunded.

Alipay competes with WeChat Pay in China's cashless economy. Together with its local e-wallet partners across Asia, the platform serves more than 1.2 billion users.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.

More about
Digital china Cashless Payments foreigner Alibaba

TRENDING

Chinese pilot grounded after cockpit guest&#039;s photo goes viral
Chinese pilot grounded after cockpit guest's photo goes viral
Quan Yi Fong says she&#039;s forgiven ex-husband Peter Yu
Quan Yi Fong says she's forgiven ex-husband Peter Yu
Meme roundup: All the jokes about the nationwide ban on e-scooters on footpaths
Meme roundup: All the jokes about the nationwide ban on e-scooters on footpaths
Linda Chung makes stunning appearance in Melaka with kebaya
Linda Chung makes stunning appearance in Melaka with kebaya
Fight between 2 men at Canberra coffee shop ends in them removing shirts and getting arrested
Fight between 2 men at Canberra coffee shop ends in them removing shirts and getting arrested
Doctor allegedly beat up ex-girlfriend for refusing to have sex
Doctor allegedly beat up ex-girlfriend for refusing to have sex
How you can make your child a CPF millionaire by contributing $400 every month until they turn 21
How you can make your child a CPF millionaire by contributing $400 every month until they turn 21
Video of elderly man crying when granddaughter leaves after visit goes viral
Video of elderly man crying when granddaughter leaves after visit goes viral
&#039;I hope everyone can forgive me&#039;: Man who set dog on fire turns himself in to Thai police
'I hope everyone can forgive me': Man who set dog on fire turns himself in to Thai police
Rumours surface that Jacqueline Wong is preparing for childbirth in Los Angeles
Rumours surface that Jacqueline Wong is preparing for childbirth in Los Angeles
Taiwanese climber&#039;s bikini shot at Everest Base Camp sets tongues wagging
Taiwanese climber's bikini shot at Everest Base Camp sets tongues wagging
Simon Yam&#039;s biggest regret is not spending enough time with his family
Simon Yam's biggest regret is not spending enough time with his family

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

We fend off zombies on the Train to Busan in Genting and scream till our ribcages hurt
We fend off zombies on the Train to Busan in Genting and scream till our ribcages hurt
True story: This mum-to-be put on 45kg during pregnancy
True story: This mum-to-be put on 45kg during pregnancy
Bishan BTO 2025 - Everything we know about it so far
Bishan BTO 2025 - Everything we know about it so far
Free Grab vouchers for working mums, Old Chang Kee nacho cheese curry puff &amp; other deals this week
Free Grab vouchers for working mums, Old Chang Kee nacho cheese curry puff & other deals this week

Home Works

8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
8 things you need to know about water and sanitary plumbing maintenance for your HDB apartment
9 ways to combine your kitchen island and dining table in style
9 ways to combine your kitchen island and dining table in style
Growing your own vegetables at home? Here&#039;s what you need to know
Growing your own vegetables at home? Here's what you need to know
What are the different towels that should be in your bathroom?
What are the different towels that should be in your bathroom?

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Chinese researchers draw flak for slamming live pigs into walls for crash tests
Chinese researchers draw flak for slamming live pigs into walls for crash tests
Want to be an actor? Hong Kong actress Carina Lau says know your history first
Want to be an actor? Hong Kong actress Carina Lau says know your history first
A maths teacher&#039;s winning formula for football greatness at Tanjong Katong Primary School
A maths teacher's winning formula for football greatness at Tanjong Katong Primary School
Man films himself setting fire to dog, posts it on Facebook
Man films himself setting fire to dog, posts it on Facebook

SERVICES