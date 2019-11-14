Amid privacy backlash, China's DJI unveils drone-to-phone tracking

A drone flies as Chinese drone maker DJI demonstrates their app that tracks a drone's registration and owner in Montreal, Canada
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

China's DJI, the world's largest commercial drone maker, said on Wednesday it is developing technology that would allow the public to track the registrations of drones in flight using just a smartphone, amid a broader industry push to make such data available.

SZ DJI Technology Co Ltd aims to roll out a free app in 2020, pending regulatory approval, that would allow its users for the first time to identify any modern drone with a phone, company executives told Reuters.

The push for remote identification technology comes amid regulatory calls for greater oversight of drone flight, on fears that untraceable, unmanned aircraft could be used for spying or accidentally disrupt commercial flights.

DJI, which has an estimated 70 per cent market share according to industry analysts, demonstrated its drone-to-phone transmission app at the United Nations aviation agency's Drone Enable conference in Montreal.

"We've created a remote identification solution that works with what people already have," said Brendan Schulman, vice president of policy and legal affairs at DJI.

While remote identification technology is already available on the market, the services are for purchase, involve equipment, and are often aimed at groups like companies, airports and law enforcement, industry executives said.

Javier Caina, Director of Technical Standards at Chinese drone maker DJI demonstrates their app that tracks a drone's registration and owner in Montreal, Canada. PHOTO: Reuters

DJI says its app would work on drones within a 1-kilometre range using WiFi Aware-enabled smartphones.

Unauthorized drone flying and sightings have led to flight delays and cancellations at airports, costing the aviation industry millions of dollars.

The industry is eying ways to better track and identify drones similar to the use of license plates for cars, ahead of eventual rules from regulators like the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA).

"Remote identification is the #1 priority of the FAA with unmanned systems," said Philip Kenul, who chairs an industry-led committee on drone identification standards.

A drone operator flies his drone as Chinese drone maker DJI holds a demonstration to display an app that tracks a drone's registration and owner in Montreal, Canada. PHOTO: Reuters

By improving the ability to track drones, companies like DJI aim to avert a crackdown on the usage of unmanned aircraft at a time of growing demand.

Global spending on drones is likely to reach US$12.3 billion (S$16.8 billion) in 2019, up from $9 billion a year earlier, according to research firm IDC.

DJI's Schulman said that because people are worried about drones committing privacy violations, they call for restrictions on drones. "Rather than restrict operators, you can punish the operations that are actively harmful," he said.

More about
Digital Drones china

TRENDING

Woman and 5-year-old son found dead near Bukit Timah Nature Reserve
Woman and 5-year-old son found dead near Bukit Timah Nature Reserve
Nurses film own antics at animal clinic, animal lovers demand action
Nurses film own antics at animal clinic, animal lovers demand action
Aliff Aziz defends his right to call his father for help when he was pinned down by police
Aliff Aziz defends his right to call his father for help when he was pinned down by police
Mystery man claims to have fathered son of Jayesslee&#039;s Janice
Mystery man claims to have fathered son of Jayesslee's Janice
New Toppen Shopping Centre, watch movie in a private cabin &amp; other things to do in JB this weekend
New Toppen Shopping Centre, watch movie in a private cabin & other things to do in JB this weekend
Man caught sleeping with feet on bus seat but netizens are on his side
Man caught sleeping with feet on bus seat but netizens are on his side
Guy throws older man onto ground, kicks him repeatedly at Golden Mile Complex
Guy throws older man onto ground, kicks him repeatedly at Golden Mile Complex
Man claims to be police, slaps woman for feeding cats in Sembawang
Man claims to be police, slaps woman for feeding cats in Sembawang
Selfie-taking tourist falls to her death from China&#039;s Huashan Mountain
Selfie-taking tourist falls to her death from China's Huashan Mountain
Singapore water issue a legacy of Mahathir: Malaysian minister
Singapore water issue a legacy of Mahathir: Malaysian minister
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
Wearing slippers is not as bad as you think, especially if you have this foot problem
Singapore ranked 8th cheapest city in the world to spend a day - cheaper than Phuket, Guangzhou and Shenzhen
Singapore ranked 8th cheapest city in the world to spend a day - cheaper than Phuket, Guangzhou and Shenzhen

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

True story: &#039;I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee&#039;
True story: 'I got pregnant so that my lover would leave his fiancee'
Dating a mummy&#039;s boy: Jade Seah says, &#039;I can&#039;t&#039;
Dating a mummy's boy: Jade Seah says, 'I can't'
Danger of small toys: Mum saw blood pouring from sleeping toddler&#039;s throat
Mum horrified to see blood pouring from sleeping toddler's throat
Shopping and food deals in Singapore to stretch your dollar beyond 11.11
Limited edition Hello Kitty carriers to drop at McDonald's on Nov 14

Home Works

House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
House tour: Eclectic-style turquoise-hued 4-room BTO in Bukit Batok
7 characteristics of Scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
7 characteristics of Scandinavian interior design for different rooms of your HDB
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller
5 questions to ask your HDB resale seller
The best tiles for the kitchen
The best tiles for the kitchen

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

How to &#039;live and play safely&#039;, according to cybersecurity expert
How to 'live and play safely', according to cybersecurity expert
JJ Lin opens coffee shop in Shanghai, fans queue 14 hours to be one of the first to get a cuppa
JJ Lin opens coffee shop in Shanghai, fans queue 14 hours to be one of the first to get a cuppa
Chinese man complains of earache, finds a family of cockroaches living inside his ear
Chinese man complains of earache, finds a family of cockroaches living inside his ear
2 Singaporean boys injured after pickup truck hits 4 cars near Johor checkpoint
2 Singaporean boys injured after pickup truck hits 4 cars near Johor checkpoint

SERVICES