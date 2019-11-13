Amidst e-scooter ban, internet hails GrabFood rider who helped old taxi driver change flat tyre

Social media has gone into overdrive with dozens of videos depicting angry food delivery workers confronting politicians over the banning of e-scooters (their main mode of transportation) from footpaths.

While this incident has nothing to do with the ongoing back-and-forth between the government and the people affected by the new regulation, it’s a little something to lighten up the divisive state of affairs.

A Facebook user who goes by Ah Sheng Good Boii shared how he witnessed a GrabFood rider coming to the aid of a cabbie who needed help in changing a flat tyre in the wee hours of this morning.

According to Ah Sheng, the elderly taxi driver had been “begging people for help” to change the tyre as he wasn’t strong enough to do so by himself. No one was around to help him — that is, until a personal mobility device (PMD)-riding GrabFood deliveryman stepped up.

“Uncle, wait for me, I send my order first then I come back to help you to change the tyre,” the delivery man was claimed to have said. Keeping to his word, the PMD rider did return later on to provide assistance. Ah Sheng did not state if the rider had been using an e-scooter on the footpath.

Garnering thousands of likes, loves and shares, netizens were quick to praise the rider for his kindness.

Others questioned what the incident has to do with the e-scooter ban. Ah Sheng was also probed — why did he not help out when he saw the taxi uncle in need?

Still, it doesn’t look like things will change for riders who’ve made it loud and clear that they want the ban overturned. Over the past week, e-scooter riders have been showing up at Meet-the-People sessions across the island, meeting with Members of Parliaments including Home Affairs and Law Minister K. Shanmugam, Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat and Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean.

Last night (Nov 12), Senior Minister of State for Transport Lam Pin Min defended the government’s decision, asserting that their priority is to “return safety to pedestrians on footpaths”.

