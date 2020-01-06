Anti-5G device with 'quantum protection' sold for $590 actually just a 128MB USB drive

An anti-5G device being sold for £339 (S$590) appears to be a scam and is really just a regular USB drive, say cybersecurity experts and British consumer rights authorities.

BBC News reported that London Trading Standards (LTS) was taking action to stop sales of the 5GBioShield device by a company called BioShield Distribution, which claimed that the device provided protection against 5G dangers via "quantum technology".

LTS operations director Stephen Knight said the authorities considered the device a scam and that his team is working with the City of London Police's Action Fraud squad, seeking a court order to take down the company's website.

The response came on the heels of an examination of the device by cybersecurity expert Ken Munro, who said the device appeared to be a typical USB key with 128MB of storage.

His company Pen Test Partners, which focuses on taking apart consumer electronics to find security vulnerabilities, dismantled the 5GBioShield and found that the only difference between it and normal USB keys appeared to be an attached circular sticker.

"Now, we're not 5G quantum experts but said sticker looks remarkably like one available in sheets from stationery suppliers for less than a penny each," he told the BBC.

The BBC News report highlighted that a member of the Glastonbury Town Council 5G Advisory Committee, Toby Hall, had previously said in a report that he found the device helpful.

Hall later clarified that his comments in the report were not meant as a recommendation to buy the product. However, he claimed that since getting the device, he felt calmer, slept better and had more dreams.

In a previous BBC News report, BioShield Distribution director Anna Grochowalska said her company was the sole global distributor of the device, though it did not manufacture or own it.

The company's website explained this about the device: "Through a process of quantum oscillation, the 5GBioShield USB key balances and re-harmonises the disturbing frequencies arising from the electric fog induced by devices, such as laptops, cordless phones, WiFi, tablets, et cetera".

Grochowalska earlier refuted the BBC's suggestion that the £339 price tag was unreasonable, claiming that the news channel had not done adequate research into the device.

However, she declined to disclose technical details, calling it "sensitive information". The company also had not responded to this latest development.