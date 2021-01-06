Apple AirPods Max vs Huawei FreeBuds Studio: Which headphones are best?

The AirPods Max, Apple’s first over-ear headphones, have been the talk of the consumer tech space over the past few weeks for both their eye-watering price tag and because they are actually an excellent product.

But they aren’t without competition. Huawei, too, released its first pair, the FreeBuds Studio, in November. Which one is better? We put them to the test.

Design

Looks are usually subjective, but in this specific comparison we can say objectively that Apple’s AirPods Max have a unique, distinct look while Huawei’s FreeBuds Studio follow a more traditional path.

From the large aluminium earcups, to the rotatable crown taken straight from the Apple Watch, to the see-through mesh headband that Apple calls a “canopy”, the AirPods Max are unlike any other pair of headphones on the market.

The Huawei FreeBuds Studio, meanwhile, look and feel similar to other high-end noise cancellation headphones from Sony and Bose – mostly matte black plastic with some leather and aluminium.

The AirPods Max (left) and FreeBuds Studio (right).

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

The AirPods Max, due to their mostly metallic construction, are heavy for headphones, weighing 384g (0.8lb).

Huawei’s headphones tip the scales at 268g, a similar weight to those from Bose and Sony, but due to the open-air mesh band on the AirPods Max, I find the weight to be a non-issue except when I’m walking fast.

Still, the FreeBuds Studio are likely to be more comfortable for more people due to their lighter weight.

Audio quality

Both headphones feature 40mm drivers and pump out full, diverse sound without distortion at even the highest volume. Neither are true audiophile hi-fi headphones, but they sound about as good as a commercial pair of headphones are ever going to sound.

Although I enjoy Apple’s default sound profile – which tends to be well-balanced with a crisp, airy sound – the FreeBuds Studio technically win because their EQ can be fine-tuned in Huawei’s native app. There is no way to do this with the AirPods Max.

Gadget reviewer Ben Sin wears the Apple AirPods Max (top) and Huawei FreeBuds Studio (bottom).

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Noise cancellation

The earcups of both headphones provide a clean seal around my ears, so just putting them on is enough to eliminate some ambient noise. But for a noisy city like Hong Kong, active noise cancellation is often needed.

Neither headphones disappoint in this respect – each easily eliminates casual chatter around me and even do a good job of muting the ear-damaging noise pollution of Mong Kok during peak hours.

Transparency mode

As great as noise cancellation is, a more important tech for high-end headphones is transparency mode, which purposely lets select outside sound through so the wearer can be aware of their surroundings.

This is where the AirPods Max shine. Apple’s transparency mode is the best I’ve ever heard, in that when they’re on, the sound I hear is so natural that it’s almost as if I’m not wearing anything at all.

The Apple AirPods Max (top) feature a see-through mesh headband.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Huawei’s transparency mode (like that you find on Bose and Sony headphones) tends to amplify outside sound, so everything that comes through sounds louder (and more artificial) than the original noise. This is not ideal in Hong Kong, where noise pollution is already well past healthy levels.

The AirPods Max’s transparency mode has been so good I find myself wearing the headphones throughout the course of the day even when I’m not playing any audio.

Special features

The AirPods Max have two special features for iOS users. The first is “spatial audio”, which takes into account the wearer’s head position relative to the source of audio for an effect like surround sound. This is slightly gimmicky and I turned it off after a day for true, uninterrupted stereo sound.

Side view of the Huawei FreeBuds Studio.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

The second feature, however, is very useful and a good case for adopting Apple’s ecosystem: the AirPods Max can intelligently switch between multiple iOS devices depending on which one a person is actively using.

For example, if I’m watching a video on an iPad with the AirPods Max and then a call comes through to my iPhone 12 and I answer it, the headphones connect to the iPhone immediately. Once I’m finished with the call, the connection jumps back to the iPad to resume the video.

The FreeBuds Studio, meanwhile, don’t have any exclusive features for Huawei devices, which ironically makes it a more universal device. The AirPods Max work fine with Android, but it’s best for iPhones and iPads.

Battery life

Superb battery life has been a staple of Huawei’s smartphones and smartwatches, so it’s no surprise the FreeBuds Studio outlasts the AirPods Max here, with enough battery to play 24 hours of continuous audio while the AirPods Max top out at 20 hours.

The FreeBuds Studio win additional points for charging via the superior USB-C, while the AirPods Max uses Apple’s increasingly outdated Lightning charger.

Close-up of the Apple AirPods Max.

PHOTO: South China Morning Post

Conclusion

It’s a virtual tie for the AirPods Max and FreeBuds Studio in audio quality and noise cancellation, but Apple’s headphones take a clear win in transparency mode while Huawei’s headphones win slightly in battery life.

However, Apple’s HK$4,500 (S$766) asking price for the AirPods Max is over HK$1,500 more expensive than the FreeBuds Studio’s HK$3,000 price tag, so the latter is almost certainly the better value.

But the AirPods Max fit in so seamlessly with iOS devices that most iPhone users will likely gladly pay that premium.

This article was first published in South China Morning Post.