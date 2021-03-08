Apple allows you to transfer iCloud Photos and videos to Google Photos

Apple recently introduced a new service that allows iCloud users to transfer their photos and videos to Google Photos.

As stated in a support document, iCloud users have to ensure that their Apple ID use two-factor authentication, they have a Google account to use Google Photos, and enough storage available on Google account to complete the transfer. They have to sign in with their Apple ID at privacy.apple.com and request to transfer a copy of photos and videos on iCloud Photos to Google Photos.

Apple says the transfer process will take between three and seven days to complete. Some data and formats available in iCloud Photos such as Smart Albums, Live Photos, and some RAW files may not be transferred over. There are also other restrictions to take note of, such as the 20,000 photo-limit per album set by Google Photos.

The new service is initially available to consumers in Australia, Canada, the European Union, Iceland, Liechtenstein, New Zealand, Norway, Switzerland, the U.K and the US.

Do note that Google Photos is ceasing support for free unlimited storage from June 2021 , so there is a chance that most consumers outside of these select countries will miss out on the opportunity to use Google Photos as a free, alternative cloud storage service.