Apple announces new Apple Watch Series 6 and Apple Watch SE

During Apple’s latest September event, it announced two new Apple Watch, the Apple Watch Series 6 with its breakthrough Blood Oxygen Level monitor and the affordable Apple Watch SE which will come running the latest watchOS 7.

With the new Apple Watch Series 6, users will be able to measure their blood oxygen levels right from their wrist anytime and anywhere. This will help to give users critical information on their breathing and blood circulation to ensure that their body is healthy.

This new feature will join others on the Apple Watch such as the ECG monitor and Heartrate monitor to give its users a wide range of tools to ensure their overall wellbeing.

Other features that the Apple Watch Series 6 comes with includes an improved always-on display which is 2.5 times brighter than the previous generation’s to ensure that your screen stays brighter when you are outdoors.

The watch will also come with new watch faces such as a GMT watch face and Memoji watch faces, as well as watch bands such as the Solo Loop band which, as its name implies, a single watch loop with no clasp.

PHOTO: Apple

Apple Watch Series 6 will also come with a new Family Set-Up which allows users to set up Apple Watches for family members with no iPhones.

Through the Family Set-Up, parents will be able to control who their kids are in contact with, as well as receive automatic location notifications to ensure they know who their kids are talking to, and where they are.

Aside from the Apple Watch Series 6, Apple has also announced the Apple Watch SE which comes with a wide range of features to help its users stay connected, fit, and healthy, including the Workout app.

The Apple Watch SE will come with the Apple Watch Series 5 chipset and runs on WatchOS software that’s similar to the new Watch Series 6. It will also come with the new Family Set-Up feature.

PHOTO: Apple

The Apple Watch Series 6 is priced at $599 (GPS) and $749 (GPS+Cellular), while the Apple watch SE will be retailing for $419 (GPS) and $499 (GPS+Cellular). Customers can order both Apple Watches from now which will be available from 18 September.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.