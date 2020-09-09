Apple announces virtual event on Sept 15

Apple fans, mark your calendar!

Apple has announced that it will be holding a virtual event on Sept 15 from Apple Park. The company is expected to unveil several new products including two Apple Watch models, a new iPad Air, a smaller HomePod, its first over-ear headphones and possibly AirTags.

According to Bloomberg, the virtual event will focus on the new Apple Watch models and the next-generation iPad Air . It reiterates that the new iPhones will not be unveiled or launched until October.

Software updates for the iPhone and iPad are scheduled to be rolled out later this month while the Apple Watch, Apple TV and Mac will receive theirs later in the year.

There's further evidence to suggest this is true judging from the list of keywords found on the event's YouTube page source.

https://twitter.com/_inside/status/1303378272399634432?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1303378272399634432%

Amongst the list of keywords, there's no mention of iPhone though you'll find "Apple Watch", "Apple TV", "AirPods", and more.

Interestingly, there's event separatre mentions of "Series 5" and "Series 6", which is a clear indication that the next Apple Watch will be called Apple Watch Series 6.

The virtual event will be live-streamed on its website, the Apple TV app, and YouTube.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.