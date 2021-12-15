Apple brings SharePlay to macOS Monterey with latest update

Amongst the new Apple iPhone, iPad and HomePod updates, mac users will be pleased to know that the macOS Monterey 12.1 is also now available.

The new update now allows up to 32 people to enjoy the same TV shows, movies, music and livestreams and more in sync with each other on FaceTime calls. How? Well, through Apple’s SharePlay feature.

With today’s update to macOS Monterey, users can now take full advantage of the power and fun of SharePlay right on their mac. SharePlay is compatible with services like Apple TV and Apple Music and lets users start watching a movie or show in the Apple TV app while on a FaceTime call. and listen to music together on FaceTime too.

Everyone can use playback controls on their respective Apple devices to play, pause, rewind or fast-forward in real-time. The show or movie volume adjusts automatically so users can still talk and have a conversation whilst the show, music or movie plays.

This feature can be used in other creative means too such as using the screen share option to collaborate on documents, share photo slideshows, browse the web together, explore maps or even show off gameplay in real-time.

Apart from SharePlay, the new macOS Monterey 12.1 update includes new safety features for children and parents in Message and redesigned Memories in Photos too.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.