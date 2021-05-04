Apple clarifies that new 12.9-inch iPad Pro is 'functionally compatible' with old Magic Keyboard

Apple has just published a Magic Keyboard support document that offers more clarity on the issue surrounding compatibility of Apple's new 12.9-inch M1-powered iPad Pro and its older Magic Keyboard.

Earlier reports say that the new M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro would not be compatible with the older Magic Keyboard as the new iPad is slightly thicker.

Apple is clarifying now that the old Magic Keyboard would work with the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro but don't expect a precise fit when closed because of the added thickness.

Apple's words here:

"The first generation of the Magic Keyboard (A1998) is functionally compatible with the new iPad Pro 12.9-inch (5th generation) with Liquid Retina XDR display. Due to the slightly thicker dimensions of this new iPad Pro, it's possible that the Magic Keyboard may not precisely fit when closed, especially when screen protectors are applied."

Of course it would work, apart from the added thickness, the two have the same dimensions and the position of the connector is unchanged.

That said, the issue of fit is unfortunate given how expensive the Magic Keyboard is and how excellent it is to type on. One can only hope that the new mini-LED display is worth the additional thickness.

We'll definitely be checking it out to see what the fit is like is once we get our hands on the new 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

0.5mm doesn't sound like much, but as we all know when it comes to matter of fit, every bit counts.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.