Apple could unveil AirTags, AirPods, Apple TV and iPad Pro on March 23

Apple is said to be making an announcement on new products towards the end of this month.

Tipster jon_prosser claims that information from a reliable source indicates that March 23 is the likely date for several new products which include AirTags, iPad Pro, AirPods and Apple TV. It is unknown whether Apple will announce these new products via an online event or a series of press releases.

The AirTags have been rumoured for months and details of the item tracker were leaked earlier this year in iOS 14 codes . As for the iPad Pro, Macotakara reported in January that it will be a 12.9-inch model with MIni-LED display.

The new wireless earbuds are expected to include the AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro 2. A purported photo of the AirPods 3 leaked last month which revealed the AirPod Pro-like design and a smaller case. The second-gen AirPods Pro are reportedly sporting a shorter stem and a more rounded shape that can fit into the ear.

For the Apple TV, tipster @choco_bit wrote in October 2020 that there could be several new models with different chipsets. The tipster claimed that there will be A12X/Z-powered chipsets and higher-end chipsets with A14-like processing power.