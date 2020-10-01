Apple customers spent a record $1.9 billion over the holiday season

Apple today shared that it has set two new records for the App Store over the holiday season.

In a press release, the iPhone maker proudly claims that App Store customers spent a record US$1.42 billion (S$1.9 billion) between Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve. This is a 16 per cent increase from last year! In addition, App Store customers spent US$386 million on New Year's Day 2020 alone, which is a new single-day record and an increase of 20 per cent over last year!

Apple also stated that developers have earned over US$155 billion since the App Store launched in 2008. A quarter of the US$155 billion earnings came from 2019 alone!

It is actually not surprising to see App Store purchases hitting record high last year. 2019 was a historic year for Apple's services offerings which saw the release of Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, Apple News+ and Apple Card.