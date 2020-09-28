Apple has a fancy face mask for staff only

TAIPEI — Unbox Therapy recently released an unboxing video of Apple’s latest product: the “Apple mask” which has attracted much attention online.

The technology giant announced the launch in early September. Unlike other products, the mask is not for sale but for employees only.

The face masks have been shipped to global offices since early September.

According to Bloomberg, the masks are designed by the same team that designs the iPhone and iPad at Apple’s headquarters.

The packaging for the masks maintains Apple’s simple but chic design.

There are five masks per box made of three layers to filter incoming and outgoing particles.

The wings at both the upper and lower edges of the mask can be pulled out to fully cover the nose and mouth.

The wings at both the upper and lower edges of the mask can be pulled out to fully cover the nose and mouth. PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Unbox Therapy

In addition, the mask can be washed and reused up to five times, according to various sources.

To prevent ear pain from wearing it for too long, you can pull back the long straps on both sides and use the clip, which comes with the box, to secure them.

To prevent ear pain from wearing it for too long, the employees can pull back the long straps on both sides and use the clip, which comes with the box, to secure them. PHOTO: Screengrab/YouTube/Unbox Therapy

Apple is also launching ClearMask, a transparent design that is friendly to the hearing impaired.

The Apple Face Mask has attracted wide responses, with some commenting: ” Next thing you know: December: Apple Mask Pro April: Apple Mask Max.”

One wrote: “Initially I thought this was a joke.,” while another said, “Apple in 2030 – INTRODUCING.. the Apple PEELER.”