Apple has a patent for socially distant group selfies

Apple has just been granted a patent for "synthetic group selfies".

As the name suggests, it could provide users with a way to take group selfies even if you are not physically together.

It's unclear how this feature would work but the patent application suggests that users can send invites to other users who can then decide whether to participate or not.

The application will then arrange all the participants of the group selfie in a frame to take the photo.

As is the case with all patents, it is unclear at this point if this feature will appear in any device. But it must be said that this feature couldn't have come at a better time where people all over the world are asked to stay at home as much as possible.

And, to be clear, this isn't a patent that Apple recently filed for. According to reports, Apple first filed for this patent way back in 2018 and it was finally granted last week on June 2.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.