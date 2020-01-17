Apple highlights Terengganu beach photo taken by Malaysian policeman

Apple has shared a photograph of sunrise on a beach in Terengganu on its official Instagram account today (Jan 16).

The photo taken by local policeman Azmeer Iskandar has received over 300,000 likes on the tech company's official Instagram account. Apple shared the photo with the caption "Right place, right time".

Other Malaysians have reacted positively to the post by expressing their pride at seeing Terengganu being showcased on the account, which has more than 21 million followers. They are also congratulating Azmeer on his achievement.

When contacted by The Star, the 28-year-old based in Terengganu expressed his excitement, saying he shot the image with an iPhone XR.

"Before I went to bed last night, I got an Instagram notification from Apple. But I ignored it because I wanted to sleep. When I woke up, I was surprised to see that my photo has been shared by Apple and that it now has over 300,000 likes," he said.

Azmeer originally posted the photo, taken at a beach in Rusila Marang, onto his Instagram account under the handle @aazmeeriskndr back in August 2019. He recalled asking his friends to join him for a walk at the beach to take photos at dawn.

"The beach is only 10 minutes away from where I live. I believe this is the first time that Terengganu has been featured on the Apple Instagram page," he said.

This is the second time in recent months that the Apple Instagram account has featured a photograph taken by a Malaysian. Last month, Apple shared a photo of a paddy field in Perlis taken by 20-year-old student Dinie Aiman Sukhaizar.