Apple highlights Terengganu beach photo taken by Malaysian policeman

PHOTO: Instagram/aazmeeriskndr
Angelin Yeoh
The Star/Asia News Network

Apple has shared a photograph of sunrise on a beach in Terengganu on its official Instagram account today (Jan 16).

The photo taken by local policeman Azmeer Iskandar has received over 300,000 likes on the tech company's official Instagram account. Apple shared the photo with the caption "Right place, right time".

Other Malaysians have reacted positively to the post by expressing their pride at seeing Terengganu being showcased on the account, which has more than 21 million followers. They are also congratulating Azmeer on his achievement.

When contacted by The Star, the 28-year-old based in Terengganu expressed his excitement, saying he shot the image with an iPhone XR.

"Before I went to bed last night, I got an Instagram notification from Apple. But I ignored it because I wanted to sleep. When I woke up, I was surprised to see that my photo has been shared by Apple and that it now has over 300,000 likes," he said.

Azmeer originally posted the photo, taken at a beach in Rusila Marang, onto his Instagram account under the handle @aazmeeriskndr back in August 2019. He recalled asking his friends to join him for a walk at the beach to take photos at dawn.

"The beach is only 10 minutes away from where I live. I believe this is the first time that Terengganu has been featured on the Apple Instagram page," he said.

This is the second time in recent months that the Apple Instagram account has featured a photograph taken by a Malaysian. Last month, Apple shared a photo of a paddy field in Perlis taken by 20-year-old student Dinie Aiman Sukhaizar.

Apple updates the Instagram account daily with specially selected images taken by other users from all over the world with the hashtag #ShotoniPhone.

Azmeer, who was born in Kuala Lumpur, has spent eight years in Terengganu where he is stationed in Cabang Tiga. He added that he hopes the photo on the Apple Instagram page will inspire more people to visit Malaysia.

"I think the timing is perfect because it's Visit Malaysia Year 2020. Our country has a lot of beautiful places to offer and I believe more people should be aware about that."

Azmeer currently has over 40,000 followers on his personal Instagram account, which is filled with beautiful shots of his travels and daily life, and regards photography as a hobby.

More about
Digital malaysia Instagram Apple

TRENDING

Singaporeans to get to shape curriculum new citizens undergo before getting their ICs
Singaporeans to get to shape curriculum new citizens undergo before getting their ICs
2 passengers taken to hospital in accident involving bus, lorry and car in Braddell Road; lorry driver arrested
2 passengers taken to hospital in accident involving bus, lorry and car in Braddell Road; lorry driver arrested
The math behind TOTO: Here&#039;s why it (statistically) doesn&#039;t make financial sense to play
Why it doesn't make financial sense to buy TOTO
Robinsons&#039; &#039;broken&#039; Chinese on CNY decorations has people scratching their heads
Robinsons' 'broken' Chinese on CNY decorations has people scratching their heads
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
Burger King has offered Prince Harry a job
Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Uncle in hot water after taking a body soak in Sembawang Hot Spring Park
Widow’s life savings of nearly $55k wiped out by Indian scammers via Viber call
Widow’s life savings of nearly $55k wiped out by Indian scammers via Viber call
SCDF rescues woman hanging off air-con ledge at King George&#039;s Avenue
Woman hanging off 14th floor ledge at Jalan Besar gets rescued
Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student&#039;s rejection from Chinese course
Too Chinese for NTU? University clarifies exchange student's rejection from Chinese course
3rd suspected Wuhan virus case detected in Singapore, man isolated as precaution
3rd suspected Wuhan virus case detected in Singapore, man isolated as precaution
Netizens go gaga with clip of The Flash’s Grant Gustin speaking in Malay to his wife
Netizens go gaga with clip of The Flash’s Grant Gustin speaking in Malay to his wife
This atas Peranakan &#039;cai png&#039; is so good, you can forget about your keto diet
This atas Peranakan 'cai png' is so good, you can forget about your keto diet

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Free activities in Singapore this weekend: CNY Bazaars, Asian Night Market &amp; more
Free activities in Singapore this weekend: CNY Bazaars, Asian Night Market & more
How to beat the JB Customs jam during CNY
How to beat the JB Customs jam during CNY
Singapore&#039;s Marie Kondo in the making
Singapore's Marie Kondo in the making
Too busy for spring cleaning? Here are 4 best house cleaning services to your rescue!
Too busy for spring cleaning? Here are 4 best house cleaning services to your rescue!

Home Works

Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
Tips and tricks to maintain your sofa
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
House tour: A modern luxe apartment with a 4.27m-high ceiling at Faber Walk
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
7 home gym ideas to help you achieve your 2020 fitness goals
How to do a quality check on carpentry
How to do a quality check on carpentry

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Chinese woman dies after years of eating just chilli and rice to save money
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
Explosion sends Chinese boy flying after he throws firecracker down manhole
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
No strollers on stadium track? Sport Singapore explains
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE
Woman tosses handbag out of moving car, causes 5-vehicle collision on CTE

SERVICES