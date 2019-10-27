Apple honoured for its efforts to promote green supply chain in China

Apple Inc said it will continue promoting a green supply chain in China after the US tech giant grabbed an award from China's Institute of Public and Environmental Affairs.

Apple said in a statement that it will sustain its level of supply chain excellence while going even further to help drive environmental stewardship.

Apple became the first company ever to be awarded the new Green Supply Chain CITI Master by China's Institute of Public and Environmental Affairs. The award recognises Apple's environmental leadership throughout its supply chain, and it came after Apple has been ranked No 1 on a corporate information transparency index for the last five years.

"We've always believed that to create the best products in the world, we also need to create the best products for the world, and we're committed to driving advancements in smart and sustainable manufacturing," said Isabel Ge Mahe, Apple's managing director of Greater China.