Apple iPhone 11 launch marred by claims Foxconn factory broke labour laws

One day before the launch of the iPhone 11, Apple and its Chinese supplier Foxconn have been accused of violating labour laws to produce the new model.

New York-based China Labour Watch (CLW) released a report on Monday detailing a string of alleged violations at Foxconn's Zhengzhou factory, in the central province of Henan, mostly relating to the employment conditions of temporary workers.

According to the report, temporary workers - recruited through contracted agencies - now make up half or more of the workforce at the Zhengzhou facility, with workers putting in at least 100 overtime hours a month.

China's labour laws stipulate that temporary workers "shall not exceed 10 per cent of the total workforce" and that "monthly overtime work hours shall not exceed 36 hours".