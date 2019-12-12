Apple iPhone XS series discounted by up to $720 in Malaysia

Qishin Tariq
The Star/Asia News Network

Malaysian Apple premium reseller Machines has slashed the price of the iPhone XS series by up to RM2,200 (S$720) for the 12.12 sale which goes on until Dec 15.

The iPhone XS Max 512GB gets the biggest discount, dropping from RM6,499 to RM4,299.

The price of the 256GB model falls from RM5,599 to RM3,899, and the 64GB version from RM4,899 to RM3,399.

The price of the smaller iPhone XS 512GB has been cut from RM5,999 to RM3,999, while the 256GB version goes from RM5,099 to RM3,599.

The lowest-priced Apple smartphone offered during the 12.12 sale is the iPhone XR which has been discounted from RM4,299 to RM3,079.

Other items on sale include laptops like the Apple MacBook Pro 15in (2.3GHz eight-core processor/16GB RAM/ 512GB), now RM9,999 (originally RM12,199); and MacBook Air 13in with Retina display, now RM4,999 (originally RM6,099).

The iPod touch 6th Gen 128GB has been discounted to RM699 (originally RM1,398) and the 32GB version to RM569 (originally RM952).

Machines states in its terms and conditions that the promotion is only available online and not at its physical stores, and is on a first-come, first-served basis.

It adds that all devices are sold on an "as is" basis and they are non-exchangeable and non-returnable. The items come with a one-year standard manufacturer's warranty.

Though the products are cheaper, the store is not offering any easy payment or instalment plan. Machines members will also not get reward points for items on sale.

The items will be delivered via standard delivery for Peninsular Malaysia, which may take between four and seven working days.

Customers also have the option to pick up their purchases from its stores from Dec 19 onwards.

