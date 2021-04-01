Apple Maps will begin showing Covid-19 travel guidances at airports

Countries around the world are ramping up their Covid-19 vaccination campaigns. And with any luck, we could be travelling again soon.

In anticipation of that, Apple Maps will now display Covid-19 travel guidance information when you look up airports in the app.

The information is provided by the Airports Council International (ACI) and it should give travellers a good idea of what to expect when they head to the airport.

For example, it will tell you if the airport requires face coverings (most do, duh), if a Covid-19 test certificate is required to travel, and what are the quarantine measures in place.

You can see all this information on the Apple Maps app on iPhones, iPads, and Macs.

According to reports, over 300 airports worldwide are supported. However, some notable exceptions include own very own Changi Airport, Incheon International Airport, and Beijing Capital International Airport.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.